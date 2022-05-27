ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox lose to Red Sox by more than double the score

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cr3HK_0fryigKT00

CHICAGO (AP) — Trevor Story kept up his hot hitting with a three-run homer and four RBIs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the White Sox 16-7 Thursday night to take two of three from Chicago.

Story has seven homers and 21 RBIs in his last seven games, raising his season totals to nine homers and 32 RBIs.

Alex Verdugo had pair of doubles among four hitsfor Boston, which outscored Chicago 33-13 in the series. The Red Sox opened with a 16-3 win and followed with a 3-1 loss.

Kevin Plawecki pinch hit for Story in the ninth and hit a two-run homer off Josh Harrison, an infielder who made his second big league pitching appearance, his first since he got Pittsburgh's last out in a 10-1 loss at Colorado on Aug. 9, 2013.

Andrew Vaughn had a career-high five RBIs, driving in Chicago's first five runs with a three-run double in the third and a two-run homer in the fifth off Michael Wacha.

J.D. Martinez went 3 for 5 with a walk to raise in major league-best batting average to .380 and help the Red Sox rebound after the White Sox ended their six-game winning streak. Martinez is batting .640 (16 for 25) with five walks in his last six games.

Kiké Hernandez led off the game with a homer and and Rafael Devers doubled twice as Boston raced to a 6-0 lead after two innings.

Verdugo finished with three RBIs. Christian Vazquez had three hits and two RBIs.

Wacha allowed seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. John Schreiber (2-0) the first of five relievers, got five outs for the win.

Dallas Keuchel (2-5) gave up six runs for his second straight start, lasting just two innings and allowing seven hits — five for extra bases.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: Placed RHP Joe Kelly on the 15-day IL with a grade two left hamstring strain and recalled LHP Tanner Banks from Triple-A Charlotte. Banks entered in the seventh and was tagged with six runs, five earned. Kelly expects to be out three to four weeks after leaving Wednesday night's 3-1 win over Boston in the eighth and striking out two. Kelly started the season on the IL with a right biceps nerve injury after signing with Chicago as a free agent in November. He's 0-1 with a 9.53 ERA in seven appearances

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 3.58) takes the mound vs. Baltimore RHP Kyle Bradish (1-3, 5.74) on Friday night at Fenway.

White Sox: Are off on Friday, then RHP Johnny Cueto (0-0) starts on Saturday on the South Side in the first of a two-game set against the crosstown Cubs. The resurgent 36-year-old righty hasn't allowed a run in his first two starts with Chicago, going six innings in each.

Comments / 2

fgfrtvcf
4d ago

Tim Anderson called it "an act of systemic racism" because there are white players on the Red Sox and his mostly POC team was beaten so mercilessly.

Reply(1)
2
Related
MLB

Trout homers off son, lets him know it

A universal rite of passage of childhood is that first time a child gets the best of a parent in sports. It doesn't matter if it's a strikeout in the backyard or a HORSE victory under the basketball hoop in the driveway, it's a moment of pride and triumph that can stick with a kid forever. But when you're the son of one of the most elite athletes on the planet, that particular milestone might have to wait a bit.
MLB
The Spun

Steve Kerr Reacts To Gabe Kapler's National Anthem Protest

Steve Kerr was asked on Sunday about the national anthem protest from San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler. Kapler, who previously managed the Phillies, is protesting the national anthem in the wake of the school shooting in Texas. The MLB manager believes that the country is not doing enough for gun control.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Boston, MA
State
Colorado State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
96.9 WOUR

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox pitcher gives most damning evidence yet that MLB changed baseballs

In his major league debut on Saturday, Boston Red Sox pitcher Josh Winckowski noticed a difference in the baseballs. Boston Red Sox pitcher Josh Winckowski had a major league baseball debut that won’t go down in history. In his three innings of work, the Boston rookie allowed 4 earned runs. There may have been a reason why his 3.13 ERA from Triple-A didn’t translate to the big leagues other than he was unprepared for the bright lights in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Dallas Keuchel
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Kevin Plawecki
Person
Homer
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Josh Harrison
Yardbarker

Yankees finally starting to phase out struggling slugger

The New York Yankees might be the best team in baseball, but they have significant struggles of their own. With the number of injuries mounting after a tumultuous last week, the Bombers have had to supplement some big losses with depth pieces. General manager Brian Cashman has already made several...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Joc Pederson shares photo of meme he sent that upset Tommy Pham

Joc Pederson came with the receipts following his altercation with Tommy Pham on Friday. Pham slapped Pederson prior to Friday night’s San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds game. Word later emerged that the fight stemmed over a fantasy football league dispute. But there was more to it than just...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Boston Red Sox#The White Sox#Hitsfor Boston#The Red Sox
The Spun

Former Cy Young Winner Designated For Assignment

The White Sox made a significant move this Saturday prior to their game against the Cubs, designating left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel for assignment. Keuchel, 34, struggled mightily this season. In eight starts, the former Cy Young winner had a 2-5 record with a 7.88 ERA and 20 strikeouts. This is...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Might Carlos Martinez’s career be over?

After an 80-game PED suspension, might former St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Carlos Martinez’s career be over?. At one point, Carlos Martinez looked destined to be atop the St. Louis Cardinals rotation for the long haul. He was an ultra talented pitcher who could throw it in the upper-90s and had high-end breaking pitches to complement it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
80K+
Followers
25K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy