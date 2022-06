LOMA LINDA, Calif. - A mother of an 8-year-old boy is upset after she says her son was maliciously bullied. Madeline Flores' son is currently at a hospital in Loma Linda and in serious condition. Her son Carter's injuries were so severe that doctors told the family that if they came to the hospital 12 hours later than their actual arrival time, the 8-year-old may have had to get his leg amputated.

1 DAY AGO