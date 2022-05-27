ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Documents reveal sea burials for 13 USS Indianapolis sailors

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ETOo_0fryiK6b00

Navy Seaman 2nd Class George David Payne was just 17 years old when a Japanese submarine torpedoed his ship in the last weeks of World War II, sinking the vessel and killing him along with more than 800 other U.S. sailors.

For decades, his family thought he was missing in action. But now the Navy says newly analyzed documents show he was actually buried at sea.

The teenager from the town of Wyoming, Michigan, is one of 13 sailors from the USS Indianapolis recently discovered to have been given Navy committal ceremonies 77 years ago. In response, the Navy changed their status from “unaccounted for” to “buried at sea.”

“It’s reassuring that he was found and hopefully he didn’t suffer much,” his brother, David Payne, said in an interview from Sparta, Michigan.

Payne said it was a “shock” to hear the news. He first thought it was a prank because his family always believed George's body was never found.

Two Japanese torpedoes hit the USS Indianapolis on July 30, 1945, when the heavy cruiser was on its way to the Philippines from Guam. The ship sank in just 12 to 15 minutes. The Navy estimates about 300 sailors were trapped inside and went down with the vessel.

The remaining 800 sailors abandoned ship, but rescue vessels didn't arrive for four days. Hundreds of sailors died in the interim from injuries, dehydration and shark attacks. Only 316 survived. It's known as one of the biggest tragedies in U.S. naval history.

“Survivors said it was terrible to be in the water and the sharks were just taking these young guys and older guys one at a time and eating them, and hauling them under and taking them away,” said Payne. “And so that’s what we always envisioned. You know, we hoped that maybe if he was on the ship maybe he was killed outright — instead of suffering.”

Payne, who was born a year after the war ended, never met George, who was the third of 12 children. Payne said his older brother was known as a “quiet, well-behaved kid.”

Rick Stone, retired chief naval historian a the Naval History and Heritage Command, said researchers found the names of the 13 sailors in deck logs, commanders' reports and war diaries kept by the seven ships that recovered bodies.

These ships gave sea burials to 91 identified men, but for unknown reasons the names of only 40 of them were reported by the military. Another 51 names were not. The 13 newly identified come from this latter group. Stone said researchers have open cases on the remaining 38 and have “good clues” for the identities of five.

Stone suspects the names fell through bureaucratic cracks and were never followed up on.

It didn't help that the Navy announced the loss of the ship on the same day the war ended.

“The sinking of the Indy, which would have been front page news a week earlier, was kind of relegated to one of the midsections of the newspaper,” he said.

Researchers with Stone's private foundation began looking for the records in January 2021. Stone said he started a file on the Indianapolis while working at the Joint POW/MIA Accounting Agency and seeing hints that some sailors listed as missing had actually been found.

“Giving their loved ones and their families some kind of closure — I mean frankly and in all sincerity — it’s the greatest gift I can imagine,” Stone said.

Stone's group, Chief Rick Stone and Family Charitable Foundation worked with the Naval History and Heritage Command, the Navy Casualty Office, the USS Indianapolis Survivors Association and the USS Indianapolis Legacy Organization to find their names.

Comments / 2

Related
MilitaryTimes

Last known survivor of WWII POW massacre dead at 99

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (AP) — Harold Billow, 99, the last known survivor of a World War II POW massacre during the Battle of the Bulge, will be laid to rest Thursday in Pennsylvania. Billow, who died May 17, was attached to the Army’s 285th Field Artillery Observation Battalion when...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US military tracking mysterious Russian ship near Hawaii

The U.S. military is monitoring a Russian surface vessel of an unspecified type that’s been operating near Hawaii in recent days. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) told Hawaii’s KHON2 news channel on Sunday that “we are monitoring a Russian surface vessel operating in international waters in the vicinity of Hawaii.”
HAWAII STATE
MilitaryTimes

Navy hush-hush after secret boat’s unexplained sinking

A Navy vessel sank under unclear circumstances, at an undisclosed location, while testing out some secretive technology last December — and that’s about all the sea service will say on the subject. The vessel’s name and the nature of the technology tests were not disclosed, though officials did...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Indiana Government
City
Wyoming, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Wyoming, MI
Government
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous Volcano in America

Despite sometimes giving out warning signs, volcanic eruptions are unpredictable. Even relatively less explosive eruptions can cause significant damage and fatalities, like the Nevado del Ruiz eruption in Colombia in 1985. Perhaps the most well-known deadly eruption is Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D. Archaeologists continue to examine the city of Pompeii and uncover bodies. It […]
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uss Indianapolis#Sailors#Burials#Japanese#Navy#The Uss Indianapolis
Yana Bostongirl

The Horrifying Story of How Hundreds of Sharks Circled the Survivors of the USS Indianapolis

The deadliest mass shart attack in human history occurred in 1945 when the USS Indianapolis, an American warship, was torpedoed and sunk by a Japanese submarine. This disaster is known as the greatest loss of life at sea from a single ship in the history of the US Navy due to the fact that only 316 out of a crew of 1136 sailors managed to survive their horrifying ordeal at sea.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
americanmilitarynews.com

‘We should have been there’: Marine general laments the state of the amphib Navy

Maintenance problems with three amphibious warships kept a Marine Expeditionary Unit from answering urgent orders to Europe earlier this year, and a deputy commandant fears it could happen again. On Feb. 15, the Joint Staff sent prepare-to-deploy orders to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

Veteran dies day after receiving Congressional Gold Medal for secret WWII mission

Like so many World War II veterans, Raleigh Nayes rarely talked about his service. Initially, that was likely the result of Nayes and the others in his unit being ordered not to talk about their secret mission in Burma. But this spring, 78 years after completing their mission, the few...
americanmilitarynews.com

Air Force flight crew punished for stopping C-130 to pick up a motorcycle

Five members of a U.S. Air Force reserve flight crew tasked with tracking hurricanes and other severe weather systems were punished after making an unannounced detour during a C-130 training flight in March to pick up one member’s vintage motorcycle. Members of 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron (WRS) “Hurricane Hunters”...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

The Deadliest Battle in US History

Americans have been dying for their country for over two and a half centuries. Some were in “official” wars which means the President proposed the action, and Congress approved it. Among the most famous of these is when Franklin Roosevelt said to Congress, just after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, was “a date which […]
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

Highest Ranking Officers in U.S. Military History

Designated ranks in the United States Armed Forces serve to denote a clear leadership structure and chain of command within the various branches. During wartime, however, a higher chain of command is sometimes necessary, as a single military officer may be put in charge of air, land, and sea units during battle. (Read more about […]
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Army's Excalibur 'Shaped-Trajectory' Rounds Can Kill Anything

While some of Excalibur’s technical specifics are not yet known, the round is engineered with an advanced ability to change course in flight and maneuver to kill an otherwise unreachable target. Imagine that a mechanized armored unit was approaching uneven terrain and seeking out an enemy that was obscured...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

The great aviation graveyard: New aerial images show thousands of military planes neatly left to die or be cannibalized across Arizona desert

Haunting aerial photographs from Arizona's aircraft boneyard show thousands of defunct airplanes laid out in meticulous rows in what may be their final resting place along the desert floor. German photographer Bernhard Lang captured the incredible sights at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group (309th AMARG) at an air...
TUCSON, AZ
Outdoor Life

Fatal Bear Attack on Army Base Shows How Fast—and Unpredictable—Grizzlies Can Be

In a tragic event, a U.S. Army soldier was killed in a bear attack on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Tuesday when his party encountered the sow and its cubs near a den. Elmendorf-Richardson is located adjacent to the city of Anchorage, and the attack took place on-base, not far from the Anchorage landfill. According to an article by KTOO news, the soldiers were setting a land navigation course when they encountered the bear. Another soldier was injured during the attack.
ABC News

ABC News

671K+
Followers
156K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy