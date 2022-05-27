ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Ted Cruz walks away from a reporter who asked why the U.S. has so many mass shootings

By Ayana Archie
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cPq5R_0fryg9yv00
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, attends a prayer vigil in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The vigil was held to honor the victims killed in Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School. Jae C. Hong/AP

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, walked off on a British journalist after he was pressed about reforming gun laws, and asked why mass shootings happen so frequently in America.

The exchange happened two days after a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, making it the second-deadliest mass shooting at an elementary, middle or high school in U.S. history. Cruz was attending a vigil for the victims.

"There are 19 sets of parents who are never going to get to kiss their child good night again," Cruz began saying in a clip of the interview.

"Is this the moment to reform gun laws?" Sky News reporter Mark Stone asked the senator.

"You know, it's easy to go to politics," Cruz said.

Stone interjected, saying, "But it's important. It's at the heart of the issue."

"I get that that's where the media likes to go," Cruz said.

He continued, "The proposals from Democrats and the media, inevitably, when some violent psychopath murders people --"

Stone then spoke: "A violent psychopath who's able to get a weapon so easily. An 18-year-old with two AR-15s."

Replied Cruz: "If you want to stop violent crime, the proposals the Democrats have, none of them would have stopped this."

"But why does this only happen in your country?" Stone said. "I really think that's what many people around the world, just, they cannot fathom. Why only in America? Why is this American exceptionalism so awful?" to which Cruz shook his head.

Cruz walked off a few moments later, after touching both of Stone's shoulders and saying, "You know what? You've got your political agenda. God love you."

Stone followed Cruz, continuing to press the senator for an answer, and eventually Cruz stopped to respond.

"Why is it that people come from all over the world to America? This is the freest, most prosperous, safest country on Earth. And stop being a propagandist," he said before walking out the door.

Cruz is expected to make an appearance at the National Rifle Association's annual convention, which takes place Friday to Sunday in Houston.

Over the span of his career, Cruz's campaigns have received the most donations of any senators from gun lobbyists, at $442,000, according to OpenSecrets, a nonprofit dedicated to tracking money surrounding America's elections.

Comments / 244

Kim Keller
3d ago

The TRUTH hurts, doesn't it, Senator Cruz?! God knows the journalist was speaking the truth and he couldn't handle the truth and walked off like someone in denial and acting like a coward.

Reply(15)
60
Elaine Husted
3d ago

He is a coward...He knows the TRUTH HURTS and he can not handle the truth. These politician that attended the NRA this weekend should be voted out of office.

Reply(9)
56
Zig Madrid
3d ago

Cruz also talks about protecting the gun rights of our law abiding citizens. Yes, this sounds good until they are caught shooting up a place and gunning down innocent people, and their thoughts and ideologies being finally revealed.

Reply(5)
20
