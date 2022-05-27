Jodie Foster to Star in Season 4 of ‘True Detective’

With jurors at his defamation trial taking a break from deliberations, Johnny Depp spent time away from the courtroom to make a surprise appearance at a Jeff Beck concert in Sheffield, England on Sunday. Depp and Beck played their cover of John Lennon’s song “Isolation,” which they recorded and released in 2020, along with performances of Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing,” and Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On.” Depp fans flooded social media with posts about their delight at the actor’s shock appearance, with some speculating that the Pirates of the Caribbean star could show up at Beck’s forthcoming shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Depp, who tried to make it as a rock musician before heading to Hollywood, is still waiting for the verdict in his explosive defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. Jurors in the case began deliberating on Friday after six weeks of testimony before breaking for the Memorial Day Holiday. Deliberations are set to resume on Tuesday.

