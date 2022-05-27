ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Jodie Foster to Star in Season 4 of ‘True Detective’

By Alice Tecotzky
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Welcome to the dark side, Jodie Foster. The Silence of the Lambs actress will star in Season 4 of HBO’s True Detective,...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller Dead at 29

Master P is mourning the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. The 52-year-old rapper took to social media Sunday night to announce his 29-year-old daughter had passed away. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P wrote on Instagram. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Ray Liotta dined at Dominican Republic steakhouse 2 days before his death

Ray Liotta and his fiancée enjoyed a meal at a luxury steakhouse in the Dominican Republic just two days before his sudden death. The “Goodfellas” star — who died Thursday in the Caribbean country at the age of 67 — had dinner with Jacy Nittolo at Naca’n Restaurant Tuesday night. “We were fortunate to host Ray for dinner on Tuesday night,” the restaurant’s Instagram account posted after the sad news broke. “He was a special person and talented actor that will be missed – your friends at Naca’n will remember you fondly – 🖤 #RestinPeace.” Naca’n shared a photo of the couple at the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Foster
TheDailyBeast

Wynonna Judd Struggling to Accept Mom Naomi’s Suicide

Country star Wynonna Judd poured out her heart on Instagram this weekend, confessing that she is struggling to process the death of her mother and singing partner, Naomi, a month ago—and pledging to “break the cycle of addiction and family dysfunction.” Vowing to continue performing, she wrote: “I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I’m not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did. This cannot be how The Judds story ends.” Naomi Judd took her own life on the eve of the Judds’ induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame after a long battle with depression.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Johnny Depp Rocks Out With Jeff Beck on Stage Before His Trial Is Even Over

With jurors at his defamation trial taking a break from deliberations, Johnny Depp spent time away from the courtroom to make a surprise appearance at a Jeff Beck concert in Sheffield, England on Sunday. Depp and Beck played their cover of John Lennon’s song “Isolation,” which they recorded and released in 2020, along with performances of Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing,” and Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On.” Depp fans flooded social media with posts about their delight at the actor’s shock appearance, with some speculating that the Pirates of the Caribbean star could show up at Beck’s forthcoming shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Depp, who tried to make it as a rock musician before heading to Hollywood, is still waiting for the verdict in his explosive defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. Jurors in the case began deliberating on Friday after six weeks of testimony before breaking for the Memorial Day Holiday. Deliberations are set to resume on Tuesday.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy