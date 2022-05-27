ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky gun buyers must jump several hurdles — or none at all

Wave 3
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky safety officials plan to use the events of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas as a learning lesson. Volunteer firefighter Jacob McClanahan’s death classified as ‘line of duty’. Updated: May. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT. Jacob McClanahan’s death has been ruled a line of...

www.wave3.com

kcountry1057.com

Trucker restrictions lifted for those taking supplies to western Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has extended an official order temporarily suspending certain restrictions on motor carriers delivering supplies to tornado-damaged areas of western Kentucky. The order, which was issued on April 1 and set to expire on June 1, will instead remain in effect...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

Warning of possible alligator sighting in Kentucky

BENTON, Ky. (WZTV) -- It is not too often an alligator is spotted anywhere in Kentucky, but residents in Marshall County need to keep their eyes open. The Marshall County Parks Department received a report of a possible alligator sighting in a pond at Mike Miller Park in Benton on Sunday. The sighting has not been confirmed by park staff, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Marshall County Sheriff's Department at this time.
BENTON, KY
CBS Pittsburgh

Kentucky coal firm held in contempt over West Virginia mine pollution

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Kentucky coal company has been found in contempt for failing to submit court-ordered plans to clean up two polluted West Virginia mine sites.U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers issued a contempt order against Lexington Coal Company LLC. Chambers wrote last week that the company "shirked its responsibility to satisfactorily comply" with an order to submit a plan by April 16 to address selenium discharges and other pollution at the sites in Mingo County.Chambers said he will fine the company if it does not submit a cleanup plan within 10 days, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.Environmental groups alleged in a 2019 lawsuit that the company was discharging pollutants illegally at its Low Gap Surface Mine No. 2 and No. 10 Mine.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Texas tragedy has Kentucky lawmakers doubling down on new SRO law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky law passed last legislative session requires every school in the state to have an armed school resource officer inside each building, but WAVE News found JCPS and at least 18 other districts aren’t in compliance yet. Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas had a...
Vogue Magazine

Tennessee Congressional Candidate Odessa Kelly Wants to Stand Up For the South

Odessa Kelly is the political archetype of the happy warrior. The social justice advocate, community leader, and East Nashville native is running her rookie campaign against Trump-aligned incumbent Mark Green for Tennessee’s redrawn seventh congressional district, another in a recent spate of gerrymandered districts that has opened the once-fortified Democratic city to Republican conquest. Despite this, Kelly remains undeterred, even ebullient, in her fight for Nashville’s minority and working-class communities.
TENNESSEE STATE
LouFamFun

Free Fishing Weekend in Kentucky

This weekend, no license is required to fish in Kentucky. If fishing is something you have wanted to try, you can find a spot this weekend and not have to worry about the license. We love fishing with our kids. We are by no means experts at it, but everyone...
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Kentucky Business Owner Warns of Fake Money Circulating in the Henderson Area

Despite most of our monetary transactions being done digitally thanks to the rise in popularity of online banking and online shopping, tangible, paper money still holds an important place in our economy. While there has been and continues to be a rise in people using modern technology to try and hack our accounts to get to our hard-earned dollars, there are still others who are taking the old-fashioned route of passing counterfeit money off as authentic to purchase products and services (technically, "stealing"). Sometimes, the fake bills are so well done, that it's impossible for the average person like you or me to realize they're not real. Others are really close but feature a distinguishing mark telling you it's a fake, But, even in those cases, if you're not looking closely, you probably wouldn't notice it. Fortunately, for one western Kentucky business owner, he caught a fake $5 bill recently a customer unknowingly tried to use to make a purchase.
HENDERSON, KY
UPI News

Michigan Republicans block gun control votes after Texas shooting

May 25 (UPI) -- Republican state lawmakers in Michigan blocked Democrat's efforts to bring gun storage safety and background check bills to a vote Wednesday, one day after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas. Michigan's bills would require safe storage standards for guns that could be accessed...
wklw.com

Kentucky Gas Prices for Memorial Day Weekend

Gas prices remain mostly steady across the commonwealth. Heading into the holiday weekend AAA says the price at the pump for a gallon of regular gas in Kentucky is $4.29 which is the same average as a week ago. Drivers are paying $4.32 in Covington today, $4.11 in Henderson and...
LEXINGTON, KY

