The Vietnam Traveling wall is coming to Gonvick this summer The traveling wall will be set up July 7th through 10th by the Gonvick Fire Hall. The Vietnam Traveling Wall is a 3/5 scale of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington DC, it stands six feet tall at the center and covers almost 300 feet from end to end. This Traveling Memorial stands as a reminder of the great sacrifices made during the Vietnam War. It was made for the purpose of helping heal and rekindle friendships and to allow people the opportunity to visit loved ones in their home town who otherwise may not be able to make the trip to Washington. Logan Leclair, Clearwater County Veteran Service Officer speaks about the honor of hosting the Vietnam Traveling Wall in Gonvick.

GONVICK, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO