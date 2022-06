Ada, MN — The Ada-Borup-West School District on Friday announced their annual Friend of Education Award. The Friend of Education award is given to individuals, businesses, or organizations who contribute to the district in a number of different ways, whether that’s through volunteering, financial contributions, or just being a big fan.Kelsey Zieske of the Ada-Borup-West School is proud to announce that this year’s Friend of Education award goes to Alex Roesch.

