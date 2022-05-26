Diana Cherrywood Quilt Exhibition comes opens at Crossing Arts

(Brainerd, MN) — Local professionals are developing the plan and organizing a Public Kick-off Event for the Mississippi River Brainerd One Watershed, One Plan program. The 1W1P program from the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources allows counties to transition from county-based water management to watershed-based planning. The planning area for the Mississippi River Brainerd 1W1P boundary begins in Aitkin County where the river flows through the cities of Aitkin, Brainerd/Baxter, and Little Falls. The watershed encompasses all of parts of Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, and Todd counties.

