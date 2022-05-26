ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Diana Cherrywood Quilt Exhibition comes opens at Crossing Arts

rjbroadcasting.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Brainerd, MN) — Opening today (May 27th) at the Crossing Arts Alliance in downtown Brainerd, will be the Diana Cherrywood Challenge Quilt Exhibition to showcase unique pieces of artwork using a limited...

www.rjbroadcasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
rjbroadcasting.com

Rivers & Lakes Fair coming up on June 18th at Long Lake Conservation Center

The Aitkin County Soil & Water Conservation Center and manager Steve Hughes returned for their monthly update, this time talking more details on the return of the annual Rivers & Lakes Fair with the new venue of the Long Lake Conservation Center in Palisade on Saturday, June 18th. We spoke to Aitkin County SWCD Buffer Specialist Sam Seybold about the choice of the new venue in the Long Lake Conservation Center.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
rjbroadcasting.com

Mississippi River One Watershed One Plan Kick-Off Event set for June 6th

(Brainerd, MN) — Local professionals are developing the plan and organizing a Public Kick-off Event for the Mississippi River Brainerd One Watershed, One Plan program. The 1W1P program from the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources allows counties to transition from county-based water management to watershed-based planning. The planning area for the Mississippi River Brainerd 1W1P boundary begins in Aitkin County where the river flows through the cities of Aitkin, Brainerd/Baxter, and Little Falls. The watershed encompasses all of parts of Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, and Todd counties.
BRAINERD, MN
rjbroadcasting.com

Aitkin County Fair to run as scheduled even after damage, plans for future

The Aitkin County Fair is making the most out of a damaging situation with severe weather taking out buildings on the Fairgrounds back in late April. We spoke with Aitkin County Fair Board member Kirk Peysar about the straight line winds that leveled a major exhibition building despite neighboring buildings taking little damage.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
rjbroadcasting.com

Aitkin City Council meeting from May 16th

(Aitkin, MN) — The Aitkin City Council heard the 2022 Assessment summary on properties and will be looking into setting a time to speak with developers for housing during their regular council meeting from Monday May 16th. The Council did approve items including resolutions for the MnDOT Collaborative Work...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quilt#Fiber Art#Design#Crossing Arts#The Diana Rose Collection
rjbroadcasting.com

Aitkin County Board meeting from May 24th

(Aitkin, MN) — The Aitkin County Board of Commissioners received an update on the American Peat Technology/Brother Justus Whiskey partnership, Zoning Ordinance Amendments, among other action items from the Government Center Board Room. Representatives from American Peat Technology and Brother Justus Whiskey gave an update on the partnership over...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy