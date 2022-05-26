ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

Sunday Funday at the Arb coming June 12th

rjbroadcasting.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Brainerd, MN) — Individuals and families are encouraged to experience the Northland Arboretum’s natural beauty and get some exercise at its Sunday Funday non-competitive 1-mile and 5K Hikes that...

www.rjbroadcasting.com

Comments / 0

rjbroadcasting.com

Rivers & Lakes Fair coming up on June 18th at Long Lake Conservation Center

The Aitkin County Soil & Water Conservation Center and manager Steve Hughes returned for their monthly update, this time talking more details on the return of the annual Rivers & Lakes Fair with the new venue of the Long Lake Conservation Center in Palisade on Saturday, June 18th. We spoke to Aitkin County SWCD Buffer Specialist Sam Seybold about the choice of the new venue in the Long Lake Conservation Center.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
rjbroadcasting.com

Mississippi River One Watershed One Plan Kick-Off Event set for June 6th

(Brainerd, MN) — Local professionals are developing the plan and organizing a Public Kick-off Event for the Mississippi River Brainerd One Watershed, One Plan program. The 1W1P program from the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources allows counties to transition from county-based water management to watershed-based planning. The planning area for the Mississippi River Brainerd 1W1P boundary begins in Aitkin County where the river flows through the cities of Aitkin, Brainerd/Baxter, and Little Falls. The watershed encompasses all of parts of Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, and Todd counties.
BRAINERD, MN
rjbroadcasting.com

Aitkin County Fair to run as scheduled even after damage, plans for future

The Aitkin County Fair is making the most out of a damaging situation with severe weather taking out buildings on the Fairgrounds back in late April. We spoke with Aitkin County Fair Board member Kirk Peysar about the straight line winds that leveled a major exhibition building despite neighboring buildings taking little damage.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
rjbroadcasting.com

Lakes & Pines CAC presents to Aitkin County Board at May 24th meeting

At the May 24th Aitkin County Board of Commissioners meeting with the Health and Human Services Department, Janet Watson from Lakes & Pines Community Action Council presented on the benefits of the WRAP program that has been part of wide range of services including mental health through HHS. Watson first...
rjbroadcasting.com

Aitkin City Council meeting from May 16th

(Aitkin, MN) — The Aitkin City Council heard the 2022 Assessment summary on properties and will be looking into setting a time to speak with developers for housing during their regular council meeting from Monday May 16th. The Council did approve items including resolutions for the MnDOT Collaborative Work...
rjbroadcasting.com

City of Crosby hires VanHorn as Chief of Police, effective this Fall

The Crosby Police Department will have a familiar face leading this Fall with a change in leadership transitioning internally, after our latest conversation with Crosby City Administrator Matthew Hill. Hill spoke about the news of a new chief with current Chief Andrew Rooney announcing his retirement from the position. The...
CROSBY, MN

