FORADA, Minn. (WCCO) — Families across Minnesota are cleaning up from Memorial Day storms they won’t soon forget. At least four tornadoes ripped through parts of Minnesota on Memorial Day, according to the National Weather Service. The most devastating of the four — and EF-2 — struck the town of Forada, located a few miles south of Alexandria. The survey team has confirmed EF-2 damage with max winds of 120 mph in Forada, MN. The team also found evidence of a multiple vortexes and a path width of at least a half mile. #mnwx https://t.co/uexZ39EWns — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 1, 2022 NWS...

FORADA, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO