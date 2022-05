May 28, 2022 — (KUTV) - The Salt Lake Bees are off to one of their hottest starts in recent years thanks to much improved pitching, and in the wake of Covid restrictions, more and more folks are flocking out to the ballpark these days. Adam Mikulich and Bees play by play announcer Steve Klauke have a lasting friendship and talked about the state of the franchise on a recent edition of Talkin' Sports. Klauke also reflected on Randy Rahe's time as head men's basketball coach at Weber State.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO