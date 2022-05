MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – In a matter of seconds, families lost everything due to the destructive December 10 tornado. In the span of 17 days, two families received more than they could ever ask for in the form of brand new homes, all for free, courtesy of God’s Pit Crew. The homes, constructed from the ground up, were revealed to Jeff and Lisa Vanover, as well as Autumn and her children, with the help of Christian music artist Jason Crabb.

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO