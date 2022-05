MURRAY — Four patients were transported on Sunday to be treated for injuries, with two flown by helicopter, after an SUV and semi-truck collided Sunday. According to the Calloway County Sherrif’s Office, the 911 Commnications Center received multiple reports at approximately 12:31 p.m. Sunday of a motor vehicle collision with possible injuries at the intersection of Hammond Road and KY 80 West. Murray-Calloway County Hospital EMS and Calloway County Fire-Rescue were dispatched, along with CCSO deputies. Upon arrival, deputies found a semi versus SUV collision with at least three injuries and two entrapments in the SUV and an active fuel leak.

MURRAY, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO