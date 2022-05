William Josef Hoffmann, if he was still alive today, would be celebrating a very special birthday. Since he was born on May 29, 1897, he would be 125 years old today. William was the son of Julius and Wilhelmine (Mirly) Hoffmann. He was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Wells. We can view an image of his baptism record from that congregation’s books.

