Philadelphia Union's 'Boot Room' is the heart and soul of this soccer club

Baseball players use bats. Hockey players use sticks. Golfers use clubs.

But for soccer players, their method for scoring goes on their feet. And as you can imagine, they take that very seriously.

Union midfielder Alejandro Bedoya puts it simply, "The most important gear we wear -- the boots."

What the rest of the world calls cleats, soccer players refer to them as "boots."

The boots are so vital to the Union's success that the team has a spot in its Chester training complex dedicated just to them. It's called the "Boot Room" and it houses dozens of pairs in various sizes and colors.

Brandon Comisky is the Union's director of equipment operations. He oversees everything from the uniforms to the balls and each individual pair of boots.

"Boots are the most important part of what the guys wear every day," Comisky says. "Besides the uniform, the boots are key in everything that we do."

Each pair is different and Comisky customizes them to each player's preference."The most important thing is to know the players, know what they like," says Comisky.

The "Boot Room" also has a characteristic that you cannot see.

"The coolest thing about the room is the distinct smell that's in here," Comisky tells Action News.

Bedoya agrees.

"It kind of smells a little bit. The different boots the guys wear, dirty socks, dirty shoes," said Bedoya.

Comisky adds, "Thank God there's a door because we can open it and just air it out."