NBA

SAV guides Heat to win in NBA 2K League’s The Turn

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Sten “SAV” Valge-Saar produced 28 points and 11 assists while leading Heat Check Gaming to a 95-62 rout of Knicks Gaming on Thursday in group-stage action of the NBA 2K League’s The Turn event.

Alex “Bsmoove” Reese added 25 points for the Heat. Malik “OriginalMalik” Hobson paced the Knicks with 23 points.

In other Thursday games, T-Wolves Gaming downed Mavs Gaming 74-67, Wizards District Gaming beat Magic Gaming 58-51, Celtics Crossover Gaming crushed Raptors Uprising GC 82-52, Warriors Gaming Squad defeated Pistons GT 57-52, Kings Guard Gaming clobbered Lakers Gaming 82-69 and Grizz Gaming topped Hornets Venom GT 66-59.

Group play for The Turn continues through this week and next week to determine seeding for the tournament’s bracket-style playoffs. Bracket play to cap the $250,000 event is scheduled for June 8-11 at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis.

The NBA 2K League season will run through August, with the focus on tournament play and qualifying events for tournaments. The traditional five-on-five tournaments are The Tipoff (season opener, won by T-Wolves Gaming), The Turn (midseason) and The Ticket (late season).

The league is also adding a number of three-on-three tournaments that will lead up to a three-on-three championship featuring a separate prize pool. Wizards District Gaming claimed the first three-on-three event, the Slam Open, earlier this month.

Seven matches are scheduled for Friday:
–Jazz Gaming vs. Blazer5 Gaming
–Cavs Legion GC vs. Bucks Gaming
–Knicks Gaming vs. Hawks Talon GC
–Kings Guard Gaming vs. Pistons GT
–Celtics Crossover Gaming vs. Hornets Venom GT
–76ers GC vs. Raptors Uprising GC
–NetsGC vs. Wizards District Gaming

NBA 2K League — The Turn group-play records
Western Conference
T1. Kings Guard Gaming, 2-0
T1. T-Wolves Gaming, 2-0
T1. Warriors Gaming Squad, 2-0
4. Jazz Gaming, 1-0
T5. Cavs Legion GC, 1-1
T5. Lakers Gaming, 1-1
T5. Mavs Gaming, 1-1
T5. Pacers Gaming, 1-1
9. Blazer5 Gaming, 0-1
T10. Bucks Gaming, 0-2
T10. DUX Infinitos, 0-2
T10. Pistons GT, 0-2

Eastern Conference
T1. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 2-0
T1. Grizz Gaming, 2-0
T1. Heat Check Gaming, 2-0
T1. Wizards District Gaming, 2-0
T5. Gen.G Tigers, 1-1
T5. Hawks Talon GC, 1-1
T5. Magic Gaming, 1-1
T5. 76ers GC, 1-1
T9. Hornets Venom GT, 0-2
T9. Knicks Gaming, 0-2
T9. NetsGC, 0-2
T9. Raptors Uprising GC, 0-2

–Field Level Media

