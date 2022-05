Paul Pelosi — the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — was arrested over the weekend in Napa County on suspicion of driving under the influence. At 11:44 p.m. Saturday, Pelosi was apprehended by Napa County police at 11:44 p.m. on Saturday and subsequently charged with two misdemeanors "related to operating a vehicle while intoxicated"; bail was set at $5K and has since been met. [TMZ]

