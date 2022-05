PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) — One person is still missing after a boat capsized in Lake Pueblo Sunday night, killing one and injuring nearly a dozen others. Eight kids and five adults were on board when when strong winds crossed the water around 7:30 p.m. and knocked it over. KKTV meteorologist Luke Victor says the winds were part of an incoming front and exceeded 40 mph.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO