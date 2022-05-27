ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
But is it art, Ma’am? Robot’s platinum jubilee Queen portrait unveiled

By Harriet Sherwood Arts and culture correspondent
The Guardian
 4 days ago

At first glance, the Queen could be wearing a tin hat with camouflage netting set against a thunderous sky. A commentary on the inevitable conflicts and turbulence that took place during her 70-year reign, perhaps. Or a thoughtful juxtaposition of stability and instability.

But no, it seems that Ai-Da, the robot artist who painted the Queen’s portrait to mark her platinum jubilee, was simply paying tribute to “an amazing human being”. The monarch’s trademark pearls and bold colours, along with a stoic facial expression, are the standout features of Algorithm Queen, which was unveiled on Friday.

Ai-Da, ‘the world’s first ultra-realistic humanoid robot artist’. Photograph: Andrea Merola/EPA

Ai-Da, billed by her creators as “the world’s first ultra-realistic humanoid robot artist”, said: “I’d like to thank Her Majesty the Queen for her dedication, and for the service she gives to so many people. She is an outstanding, courageous woman who is utterly committed to public service.”

Aidan Meller, the robot’s creator, said the first portrait of the monarch by a robot provided an opportunity to think about “all that has changed during the Queen’s life”.

‘A vacant, not quite human look.’ Photograph: Ai-Da and Aidan Meller/PA

At the time of the Queen’s coronation in 1953, more than a year after she acceded to the throne, the first circuit board computers had just been invented. The next seven decades saw extraordinary advances in computer technology in the UK, including the birth of artificial intelligence.

Named after the computing pioneer Ada Lovelace, Ai-Da has said that in contrast to human artists she does not experience emotions , but “it is possible to train [a] machine learning system to learn to recognise emotional facial expressions”.

But Jonathan Jones, the Guardian’s art critic, said the painting was “yet another example of the cynical, transparent con that is AI art”.

He added: “This delusion works by deliberately ignoring the huge gap between the current state of machine learning and the dream of true AI, which would pass the Turing test and match the complexity of the human mind. Ai-Da is not an artist because she – or rather it – has no independent consciousness.”

The portrait showed the Queen’s eyes with “a vacant, not quite human look. The mixture of leaden accuracy and, at the same time, complete lack of emphasis, feeling or conviction in Ai-Da’s depiction of Her Maj is a telling glimpse of the limits of the AI ‘art’ genre. The machine records, but does not see. Because it has no conscious mind, let alone emotions.”

Ai-Da was created by a team of programmers, roboticists, art experts and psychologists. The robot was completed in 2019, and is updated as AI technology improves. Last month, she held her first solo exhibition at the 2022 Venice Biennale.

Related
After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
M&S inspired by Deborah James to list bowel cancer symptoms on toilet roll packs

Marks & Spencer will add information about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer on its toilet roll packaging in a move inspired by the cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James. The changes, which come into effect from September, are part of the retailer’s partnership with Bowel Cancer UK. M&S will also make a £50,000 donation to the charity which James, who has incurable bowel cancer, represents as a patron.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ada Lovelace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World
The Donald and the Kremlin Don: how Trump’s toxic legacy helps Putin

Even by Donald Trump’s chaotic standards, the “comprehensive peace agreement” for Afghanistan signed by the US in Doha in February 2020 was a huge own goal. The pact posited no binding ceasefire, no power-sharing requirements, and no political roadmap. In return for some mumbo-jumbo about al-Qaida, Trump pledged total, unconditional US and Nato withdrawal within 14 months.
POTUS
US mass shootings will continue until the majority can overrule the minority

The dots are easy to connect, because they’re so close together, and because they’re the entry and exit wounds inflicted on US society by the subculture whose sacrament is the gun. Texas, while tightening restrictions on abortion, has steadily loosened them on guns. These weapons are symbols of a peculiar version of masculinity made up of unlimited freedom, power, domination, of a soldier identity in which every gunslinger is the commander and anyone is a potential target, in which fear drives belligerence, and the gun owners rights extend so far no one has the right to be safe from him. Right now it’s part of a white-supremacist war cult.
PUBLIC SAFETY
