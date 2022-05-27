Lucasfilm President Says Star Wars "Will Go on Forever"

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds takes place years before Star Trek: The Original Series, and it's used the most recent episode, "Memento Mori," to make one of the classic show's goofier aliens much scarier. The Gorn appeared in the Star Trek episode "Arena," challenging the Federation of control of the planet Cestus III. The all-powerful Metrons then stuck their noses into the matter. The episode became iconic for the fight scene in which Capt. James T. Kirk, played by William Shatner, entered one-on-one, hand-to-hand combat with the captain of a Gorn ship. As iconic as the scene is, it is also an example of Star Trek pushing against the limitations of what was possible in 1960s television.
