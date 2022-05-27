Lucasfilm President Says Star Wars "Will Go on Forever"

The Indiana Jones game from Bethesda and MachineGames may not actually be exclusive to Xbox. In 2021, Bethesda confirmed that it was working on a brand new Indiana Jones game. Indiana Jones hasn't had a game since the LEGO titles made in the early 2010s, but that's not too shocking given there hasn't been a new film in well over a decade. Disney is currently working on a fifth Indiana Jones film, which is expected to probably be the last film in the series for Harrison Ford. Whether or not Disney will find some other way to continue the story remains to be seen, but the game could fill that void.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO