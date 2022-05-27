ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Lucasfilm President Says Star Wars "Will Go on Forever"

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeath and taxes have always been regarded as the only two certainties in this life, but it looks like we can go ahead and add Star Wars to that list as well. The three Star Wars trilogies that make up the Skywalker Saga spanned several decades. Now, thanks to Disney+, the...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Includes Cameo by Ewan McGregor's Real Daughter

Obi-Wan Kenobi has made its way onto the Disney+ streaming service this weekend, and from what we can tell from the first two episodes, fans are in for a wild ride. The series is set ten years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, so there's a lot of wiggle room. During the first two episodes we're introduced to a few new characters while also being reintroduced to some characters we've met before in both live-action and animation. Obi-Wan Kenobi's second episode featured a pink haired spice runner named Tetha Grig. It turns out that the actress that plays the character is none other than Ewan McGregor's real life daughter, Esther Rose McGregor (via /Film).
MOVIES
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Fans Think Mystery Bacta Tank Character Could Be Starkiller

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer has left many with more questions than answers, particularly when it comes to a character that Cal Kestis finds in a bacta tank. Respawn and EA finally revealed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor earlier this week after several years of waiting. The 2019 game was a major hit commercially and critically, partially because it was the first story driven Star Wars game in nearly a decade, so it scratched a major itch for fans. The game also introduced fans to a whole new character, allowing them to experience the world of Star Wars through a new lens and it appears that's going to continue.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Cast Will Play Dungeons & Dragons In Real Life Next Month

The cast of Stranger Things will be returning to the Dungeons & Dragons table next week. Last week, Netflix released a poster promoting its upcoming Netflix Geeked week, which will preview and promote a wide variety of Netflix shows. One of the things mentioned on the posted was "The Hellfire Club: A Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Adventure," with no further explanation given. A couple of days later, host B. Dave Walters confirmed that this would be a new special featuring the cast of Stranger Things playing Dungeons & Dragons. The special will air on June 9th at 12 PM ET across all social media channels, with Gaten Matarazzo as the only confirmed guest.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Indiana Jones Game from Bethesda Reportedly Not an Xbox Exclusive

The Indiana Jones game from Bethesda and MachineGames may not actually be exclusive to Xbox. In 2021, Bethesda confirmed that it was working on a brand new Indiana Jones game. Indiana Jones hasn't had a game since the LEGO titles made in the early 2010s, but that's not too shocking given there hasn't been a new film in well over a decade. Disney is currently working on a fifth Indiana Jones film, which is expected to probably be the last film in the series for Harrison Ford. Whether or not Disney will find some other way to continue the story remains to be seen, but the game could fill that void.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fortnite Influencers Receive Mysterious Season 3 Teasers

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is set to come to an end on June 4th, and it looks like Epic Games is starting to build hype for the start of Season 3. At least two Fortnite influencers received images from the publisher on Twitter today. The first of these images was received by YouTuber Alistair "Ali-A" Aiken, while a second image was shared an hour later by Hiper. It's unclear if these images are meant as a teaser for the upcoming "Collision" event, or for the start of the new season. Regardless, the two images have a lot of fans guessing!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Season 4 Unveils New Netflix Logo

The release of Season 4 – Volume 1 of Stranger Things understandably brought with it a lot of excitement, as fans were given seven extended episodes to further explore the adventures of Hawkins, Indiana and the Upside Down, but the debut of the new episodes also brought with it some big changes for Netflix. Previous seasons and a majority of other Netflix originals open up with a relatively generic Netflix logo, yet in honor of the new season, the opening features a much spookier logo that feels like it's a part of the Upside Down, including ominous creature sounds and booming thunder.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Jerry Bruckheimer Shoots Down Fan Theory About Sean Connery in The Rock

Jerry Bruckheimer has debunked a popular and enduring fan theory about Sean Connery's 1996 film, The Rock. During a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, the Top Gun: Maverick producer was asked by a fan if there had ever been in any thought in the making of The Rock that Connery's character was really a disgraced and disavowed version of James Bond and while the idea has been one that fans have enjoyed and speculated about for years, according to Bruckheimer it was something that never even was considered.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

How Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Made the Gorn Scary

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds takes place years before Star Trek: The Original Series, and it's used the most recent episode, "Memento Mori," to make one of the classic show's goofier aliens much scarier. The Gorn appeared in the Star Trek episode "Arena," challenging the Federation of control of the planet Cestus III. The all-powerful Metrons then stuck their noses into the matter. The episode became iconic for the fight scene in which Capt. James T. Kirk, played by William Shatner, entered one-on-one, hand-to-hand combat with the captain of a Gorn ship. As iconic as the scene is, it is also an example of Star Trek pushing against the limitations of what was possible in 1960s television.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Everything Coming to Paramount+ in June 2022

The View from the Peak is already pretty great, but the mountain of entertainment known as Paramount+ is going to be growing even taller in the month of June. Over the weekend, Paramount+ released the full list of movies and TV shows set to be added to its roster of the course of next month. From beloved comedy sequels to new hit shows from Showtime, there's quite a lot to excited about in June.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 to Surpass The Batman to Become Highest Grossing Film of 2022 at the Box Office This Weekend

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is about to hit another milestone this weekend. The Marvel Studios sequel will surpass DC Comics' The Batman which starred Robert Pattinson as the titular character and was directed by Matt Reeves. The Batman ended its theatrical run with $752 million at the worldwide box office, and the Doctor Strange sequel will pass that long before it stops showing in theaters. Multiverse of Madness will officially pass that after this weeks numbers come in.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Teases Season 3 Villain

Star Trek: Picard's third and final season reunites the familiar cast members from Star Trek: The Next Generation, but the threat they'll be facing is entirely new. Fans are eager for any information about the upcoming season, which has already finished filming. One fan asked showrunner Terry Matalas about the season's villain. This antagonist won't be a familiar face, but Matalas seems confident they'll rank among the best villains Star Trek has ever produced. He tweeted back (via Trek Movie), "It is a new character. Played by someone you've seen a million times before. Someone I've always wanted to work with. And… wow. You're not ready."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

National Treasure 3: Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Teases Third Film With Nicolas Cage

Maybe all hope for a third National Treasure film isn't lost after all. Following two films with Nicolas Cage, the beloved Disney adventure franchise is moving forward with a TV series on Disney+ that stars Lisette Alexis and focuses on a mostly new group of characters. Even Cage has said that the chances of a third National Treasure feature film are slim, given the new TV show. However, franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer has recently offered an update that has fans hopeful the Cage trilogy will be completed.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Number One Movie on Netflix Is Leaving This Week

With Top Gun: Maverick absolutely dominating the box office, fans have been going back to the danger zone and rewatching the original Tom Cruise hit from 1986. The film has been available on Netflix for the past few months and has been on a bit of a tear in the wake of Maverick's release. For the past week or so, Top Gun has been locked into the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10, proving it's still immensely popular amongst movie fans. Unfortunately, Top Gun won't be on Netflix for much longer.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Clea Post-Credits Clip Released Online

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will soon be the highest-grossing picture of the year, and the marketing team at Marvel is doing anything it can to make sure people still turn out to the cinema in droves. Saturday, the House of Ideas shared two clips online, one revealing most of the surprise Illuminati members, including Black Bolt (Anson Mount) and Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell). Another included nearly the entirety of the post-credits scene featuring the first interaction between Benedict Cumberbatch's eponymous sorcerer and Clea (Charlize Theron), her live-action debut within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Manga Fans Reveal Their Top Manhwa Recommendations

The manga industry is bigger right now than ever before, and it seems poised to grow even larger as the months pass. The digital age has made it easy to binge the hottest series from Japan, and manga's successors are taking notice. From webtoons to manhwas, the digital comic game is massive, and manga fandom is going viral after a thread spilled its must-read recommendations to the world.
COMICS

