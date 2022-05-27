ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geetanjali Shree becomes first Indian winner of International Booker Prize

By Mike Bedigan
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Geetanjali Shree has become the first Indian winner of the International Booker Prize for her novel Tomb of Sand.

The book follows the story of an 80-year-old woman after the death of her husband and is set during the partition of India in 1947.

It was the first Hindi-language book to be shortlisted for the £50,000 prize and was translated to English by American translator Daisy Rockwell.

“I never dreamt of the Booker, I never thought I could,” Shree said, in an acceptance speech quoted by the Press Trust Of India.

“What a huge recognition. I’m amazed, delighted, honoured and humbled.”

She adedd: “Behind me and this book lies a rich and flourishing literary tradition in Hindi , and in other South Asian languages.

“World literature will be the richer for knowing some of the finest writers in these languages.”

Frank Wynne , chair of the judges, said he had not read anything like Tomb of Sand before.

“It has an exuberance and a life and a power and a passion that the world could do with right now,” he said.

Announcing the news online, the organisation said: “We are delighted to announce that the winner of the #2022InternationalBooker Prize is Tomb of Sand by Geetanjali Shree, translated from Hindi to English by @shreedaisyand published by @tiltedaxispress.”

Shree beat five other finalists including Polish Nobel literature laureate Olga Tokarczuk , Claudia Piñeiro of Argentina and South Korean author Bora Chung to be awarded the prize at a ceremony in London on Thursday.

