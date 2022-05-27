ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Put this racing weekend on your schedule

By Jerry Bonkowski
Auto Racing Digest
Auto Racing Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AVFXu_0fryT4JZ00

Here's all the races for you to catch in the biggest and busiest racing weekend of the year

It’s the weekend all race fans look forward to every year. It’s the Memorial Day holiday featuring IndyCar's Indianapolis 500, NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 and Formula One's Monaco Grand Prix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cVtZM_0fryT4JZ00
Graphic courtesy Dylan Bauerle Racing

The 106 th running of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” will feature the fastest Indy 500 field in the history of Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Scott Dixon driving to the pole position. Peacock will cover Carb Day and the Pit Stop Competition on Friday. NBC fills the airways on Sunday completing the Month of May starting at 11:00 a.m. EDT. All scenarios are indicating in what could be the most competitive Indianapolis 500 in years.

NASCAR takes over Friday afternoon with Truck and Xfinity practice and qualifying followed by the ARCA General Tire 150. The night concludes with the running of the North Carolina Educational Lottery 200 at 8:00 p.m. EDT. On Saturday afternoon, the Xfinity series has the Alsco Uniforms 300 starting at 12 noon EDT. NASCAR Cup qualifying begins at 7:00 p.m. EDT on FS1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KvUle_0fryT4JZ00
Graphic by Dylan Bauerle Racing

NASCAR’s longest race of the season, the Coca-Cola 600 will be a grueling test of driver and machine and the numerous strategies used by these stock car teams is limitless navigating 400 laps around the Charlotte Motor Speedway. So far in 2022, the Cup series has 11 different winners and expect that total to rise. Sunday’s live coverage starts at 5:00 p.m. EDT on the FOX Network.

Winding up our Sunday survey, well, actually kicking the day off, the Monaco Grand Prix starts the day at 7:30 a.m. EDT on ESPN. Defending series champ Max Verstappen has dominated much of the season thus far, winning four of the first six races and it appears there’s no doubt who rules in Formula 1. The city circuit of Monte Carlo is very narrow and no one is safe at the high speeds on these tight turns.

Have a great racing weekend!

Follow Jay Wells on Twitter @jaywells500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w8lVm_0fryT4JZ00
Courtesy Jay Wells Racing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ToPke_0fryT4JZ00

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Video: Jimmie Johnson Has Crushing Finish To First Indy 500

Sunday saw racing icon Jimmie Johnson compete in the Indianapolis 500 for the first time in his career. Sadly, it ended without him getting to even finish the race. With six laps to go in the Indy 500, Johnson was battling for the lead and had even made the risky decision of spending more time on the track than anyone else. Unfortunately, Johnson's tires touched the grass during the turn and all hell broke loose.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Danica Patrick Getting Praised For Her Performance On Sunday

The Indy 500 is entering its final stages at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon. Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has been on the call for NBC. While Patrick doesn't work in broadcasting full-time, she's getting praised for her performance on Sunday. Fans are enjoying Patrick's work...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Coca-Cola 600 results, driver points

Denny Hamlin scored his 48th career Cup win and first career Coca-Cola 600 victory Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Kyle Busch, Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, finished second by 0.119 seconds. Kevin Harvick placed third. Chase Briscoe, whose spin while battling for the lead sent the race into the first of two overtimes, recovered to finish fourth. Christopher Bell completed the top five.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
The Spun

Look: WWE Star's "Start Your Engines" Is Going Viral

NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 is underway from Charlotte. One of the biggest NASCAR races of the year is currently airing on FOX. Prior to the start of the race, WWE superstar Lacey Evans was on the call for the "start your engines!" FOX: NASCAR tweeted out the video:. Well done, Lacey!
WWE
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Heated Post-Race Incident

The NASCAR Xfinity Series doesn't get as much attention as the Cup Series - or, say, the Indy 500 on Sunday - but it might have the most-heated incident of the weekend. Two Xfinity Series drivers, Noah Gragson and Jeb Burton, nearly came to blows following Saturday's race in North Carolina.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Has 3-Word Message Before Coca-Cola 600

We're just a few minutes away from the start of the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, which will put the cap on an action-packed weekend in the auto racing world. Bubba Wallace is one of the drivers competing in this evening's event. He's coming off his second top 10 of the 2022 season at the AdventHealth 400 two weeks ago, and is hoping for similar results tonight.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Huge Crash At Coca-Cola 600

We had a huge crash at the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday evening. Ryan Blaney spun out in front of several drivers on lap No. 192 on Sunday night. That led to a serious wreck of several drivers. NASCAR fans have taken to social media to react. "What a mess. This...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Wells
Person
Scott Dixon
Person
Max Verstappen
The Spun

NASCAR World Praying For Legendary Driver Red Farmer

The NASCAR world is pulling for racing legend Red Farmer this weekend. The 89-year-old was recently hospitalized with double-pneumonia. But, his family shared an update Saturday giving fans hope that he'll pull through. "Update on Red Farmer," the account said. "He is doing alot better and should be coming home...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorious

Ford Galaxie 500 Is Powered By NASCAR Engine

The Ford Galaxie 500 is an iconic personal luxury vehicle for its performance, style, and comfort features. Incredibly, this car reached heights in the automotive community shared by vehicles like the Cougar and even some Lincoln vehicles. That's why they are so prevalent in today's classic car collector world and why you've probably seen one or two at a local vintage car meet. However, we doubt you've ever seen a Galaxie with as much power and work as this incredible 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 as it sports one of Ford's most significant Nascar V8 engines.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy 500#Nascar Cup#Indycar#Monaco Grand Prix#Peacock#Nbc#Xfinity#Arca#Alsco#The Coca Cola 600
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Ready For Indy 500: Fans React

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is known for his NASCAR career, but the legendary driver will be part of another major racing event on Sunday afternoon. The legendary NASCAR driver will be on the call for the Indy 500 on NBC. Earnhardt Jr. will be part of the broadcast, along with Mike...
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Bubba Wallace’s crew chief admits to making ‘mistake’ in Coca-Cola 600

Bootie Barker admitted to making a big mistake that cost Bubba Wallace during the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota started the race in the seventh spot and finished fifth during the first stage. The 23XI Racing team did not make it past the second stage due to an error.
CONCORD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Indy 500 Flyover Video

The 2022 Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is currently underway. Prior to the start of the race, a packed Indianapolis Motor Speedway crowd got to witness a special military flyover. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway tweeted out a video of the flyover. The fans were pumped. Here's another angle...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

IndyCar results, points after 106th Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — With double points available, the results of the 106th Indy 500 naturally had a major impact on the NTT IndyCar Series standings. With the third victory of his IndyCar career and first this season, Marcus Ericsson jumped from eighth to first in the championship with 226 points, leading by 13 over Indy 500 runner-up Pato O’Ward and 14 over Alex Palou.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Auto Racing Digest

Auto Racing Digest

Atlanta, GA
766
Followers
218
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from NASCAR, Indy Car and more!

 https://www.si.com/fannation/racing/auto-racing-digest/

Comments / 0

Community Policy