Throughout the Memorial Day weekend, New York State Police will increase patrols to combat drunk, impaired, and reckless driving. The special enforcement period began on Friday, May 27, at 6:00 PM and will end on Tuesday, May 31, at 3:00 PM. The State Police will be sending extra patrols because Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel days of the year.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO