Forward progress of Yucca Valley wildfire stopped

A brush fire that broke out in the Yucca Valley in San Bernardino County burned about 250 acres before firefighters halted forward progress of the blaze Thursday evening.

The fire was first reported around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Elk Trail and San Andreas Road, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the fire had burned about 30 acres and was threatening 10 nearby ranches and homes.

In the hours that followed, the fire grew to more than 150 acres with 0% containment as it burned in a remote area with difficult terrain and limited access. More than 75 firefighters responded to the scene and fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters assisted in the fire fight.

By about 9:30 p.m., fire officials announced that forward progress of the fire had been stopped. The fire burned around 250 acres and was 25% contained heading into Friday.

No evacuations were ordered and the homes that were previously threatened were no longer considered to be in danger, fire officials said.

Firefighters were expected to remain on scene throughout the night to maintain control lines and mop up any hot spots along the fire lines.

San Bernardino County Fire was in unified command with the National Forest Service to battle the fire.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

