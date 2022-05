The Los Angeles Dodgers scored 19 runs in their first two games against the Washington Nationals, and Mookie Betts was largely responsible for that. The 29 year-old went 5-for-7 with one double, two home runs, four runs scored and six RBI during that span. He reached base three additional times via two walks and one hit by pitch.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO