Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar has been named the winner of the 2021-22 Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, the league announced Wednesday. The honor is given annually to "the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, during the regular season and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey." The winner is chosen by Messier himself.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO