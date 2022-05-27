ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

SEVENTEEN’s Comeback Album ‘Face the Sun’ Is Here: Stream It Now

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

SEVENTEEN returns with Face the Sun , their fourth studio album and first in almost three years.

The K-pop stars celebrate their comeback with the release of the official music video for “Hot,” the lead single from Face the Sun .

It’s an explosion of color and hip-hop vibes as the 13-strong group strut their stuff in the desert, a mass-flex of high-octane choreography.

Spanning nine tracks and dropping in full at midnight, Face the Sun contains the outfit’s first English-language number “Darl+ing,” which arrived in April .

As one of the act’s main producers and leader of its vocal team, WOOZI co-wrote all the tracks on Face the Sun , the follow up 2019’s An Ode

The new record, reads a statement from their reps at HYBE , explores the bandmates’ fears and aspirations in reaching for greater heights. And it’s expected to be an immediate hit, with HYBE reporting more than 2 million pre-orders a week ahead of release.

The pop band will support the new LP with a North American jaunt , The Be the Sun Tour , kicking off this August, part of the band’s first world tour in more than two years.

The group’s most recent release was their ninth mini album Attacca, which arrived in October 2021 . The set earned SEVENTEEN their second No. 1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart, selling 25,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending Oct. 28.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Calvin Harris with Dua Lipa & Young Thug, SEVENTEEN and More

Click here to read the full article. Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week, Calvin Harris recruits Dua Lipa and Young Thug to get us ready for a heat wave, while SEVENTEEN makes a daring return. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Calvin Harris with Dua Lipa & Young Thug, “Potion” “Potion,” Calvin Harris’ new summer-ready team-up with Dua Lipa and Young Thug, could be construed as a sequel...
MUSIC
Billboard

Harry Styles Completes Chart Double In Australia

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles is the king of Australia’s charts, as Harry’s House (Columbia/Sony) debuts atop the national albums survey and its first single, “As It Was,” racks-up a sixth week at No. 1. The former One Direction star is a perfect three-from-three with his solo albums on the ARIA Chart. His self-titled debut hit No. 1 in May 2017, sophomore set Fine Line got to the top in December, and now Harry’s House opens at the penthouse. Styles’ impact doesn’t end there. All 13 tracks from his new LP appear in the Top 15 on this week’s...
WORLD
Billboard

Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’ Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 With Half-Million-Plus First Week in U.S.

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles’ Harry’s House debuts atop the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated June 4) with a massive 521,500 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending May 26, according to Luminate. It’s the largest week of 2022 for any album and only the fourth album in the last 18 months to earn at least 500,000 units in a single week. It logs the biggest week for an album since Adele’s 30 debuted with 839,000 units in the week ending Nov. 25, 2021 (chart dated Dec. 4, 2021). (Styles and Adele...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Says the Group Is ‘Preparing for Our Comeback’ & ‘Planning Our Tour’

Click here to read the full article. BLACKPINK‘s comeback is on the horizon. Leading up to it, members Jisoo, Lisa, Rosé and Jennie have been discussing what’s up next for the group as Blinks anxiously await new music and events. Jennie sat down for a solo interview with Rolling Stone published Thursday (May 26), and shared that the girls are in preparation mode to make their return. She confirmed that BLACKPINK will make a comeback and are mapping out tour plans for the future while sharing a personal anecdote about her physical health, in which she revealed that the K-pop group’s last...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Ellen Pompeo
TMZ.com

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller Dead at 29

Master P is mourning the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. The 52-year-old rapper took to social media Sunday night to announce his 29-year-old daughter had passed away. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P wrote on Instagram. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Ellen Pompeo ‘Would Love’ for Taylor Swift to Guest Star on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Click here to read the full article. It’s starting to feel like a Taylor Swift guest appearance on Grey’s Anatomy will only ever happen in our wildest dreams. Just as rumors began swirling that she was finally going to guest star on an episode of the show she’s long been vocal about loving, its leading lady, Ellen Pompeo, pretty much told Extra that while the actress would definitely be on board for a Swift-assisted episode, there are no guarantees it’ll happen. “I think she’s pretty busy, but that would be fun,” the 52-year-old actress said. “I would love it.” Just recently, fans of both...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Here Are All the Celebrities Spotted at Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour Stops in Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Rodrigo rocked the Greek Theatre for a pair of sold-out shows on Tuesday (May 24) and Wednesday (May 25) nights — taking her Grammy-winning debut album Sour to one of Los Angeles’ most historic venues. There were several headline-making moments from night 1 of the concert, including the 19-year-old taking time to speak out about against gun violence following the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. She also shocked the crowd by bringing out one of her personal heroes, Alanis Morissette, for a surprise rendition of the Jagged Little Pill smash...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seventeen#Music Video#The Beatles#Studio Album#Album Sales#Woozi#Hybe#North American#The Be The Sun Tour#Attacca#Ithaca Holdings
Billboard

Snoop Dogg (a.k.a DJ Snoopadelic) to DJ on 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg (a.k.a. DJ Snoopadelic), will DJ on the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which will air live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday, June 5, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Vanessa Hudgens is set to host the show. Snoop Dogg gave one of his most high-profile performances ever in February when he performed at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. MTV also announced the return of the socially voted category “best musical moment” and the 16 nominees competing in the category, which...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Billboard

Angel Olsen Covers Bob Dylan For Elisabeth Moss’ ‘Shining Girls’ & Will Donate Proceeds to Everytown For Gun Safety

Click here to read the full article. Bob Dylan got a stunning new makeover Friday (May 27). Recorded as a featured song on the soundtrack of Apple TV’s Shining Girls — starring and produced by Handmaid’s Tale‘s Elisabeth Moss — Angel Olsen has released an absolutely ethereal cover of Bob Dylan’s The Times They Are A-Changin’ track “One Too Many Mornings.” According to a release, Elisabeth Moss hand picked the 35-year-old singer-songwriter to cover the song, which will be featured in the show’s season finale. “You’re right from your side, and I’m right from mine,” Olsen sings, her vocals at the forefront of...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Part 2: Where to Shop Kanye West’s Latest Collection

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Kanye West has a new fashion drop for fans to shop this Memorial Day weekend. The second installment of the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga — a multi-piece collection marking the first limited release between the rapper, who now goes by Ye, and Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia — debuted online on Friday (May 27). Friday’s release date was pushed back...
UVALDE, TX
Billboard

Lumineers to Headline New BeachRanch Festival in SoCal

Click here to read the full article. The Golden State is having its Americana moment this summer with the announcement of the third roots rock and country-themed festival for 2022 — the ocean-adjacent BeachLife Ranch country and Americana music festival, scheduled for Redondo Beach, Calif., on Sept. 16-18. Co-created by independent concert promoter Alan Sanford and the crew who created the BeachLife Festival that first launched in 2019, BeachRanch will be headlined by The Lumineers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Brandi Carlile, Dierks Bentley, Wilco and Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real and will include a special performance led by...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea Makes Surprise Cameo in Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Spin-Off ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Click here to read the full article. Flea is putting his acting chops to the test once again. The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist made a surprise appearance on TV screens Thursday with the premiere of Disney+‘s new Star Wars spin-off series Obi-Wan Kenobi. (Haven’t watched yet? Beware of spoilers below.) The streaming platform rolled out the first two episodes of the show, in which Flea appears as a bounty hunter who kidnaps a young Leia Skywalker from where she lives in Alderaan. And it isn’t the smallest part, either: In the episode, Flea leads a gang of criminals hired by...
MOVIES
Billboard

Benny Blanco Blends Three BTS Hits Into a Dance-Ready Remix: Listen

Click here to read the full article. BTS‘ anthology album, Proof, is only 14 days away, but the K-pop stars are still giving to ARMY ahead of time. The global superstars have teamed up with record producer Benny Blanco, who remixed three of his personal picks from the group’s catalogue to bring new life to the songs. The tracks included on the dance ready remix are “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “Life Goes On” and “Fake Love”; “Blood Sweat & Tears” appears on BTS’2016 album Wings, while “Life Goes On” hails from the group’s Billboard 200 No. 1 album Be, which was released in...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa & Young Thug Make Magic With New Collab ‘Potion’: Listen

Click here to read the full article. Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa proved they could make serious magic together with their 2018 smash “One Kiss.’ Now, the pair — along with Young Thug — are back with a new collab called “Potion.” Released today (May 27) the song is a summer jam, fusing Santana vibes with a lounge mood. It was teased earlier this week via the Scottish producer’s TikTok, with a clip of Harris playing the keyboard, bass and other instruments that make up the song. (In the video he also FaceTimed Lipa, who confirmed she’d “definitely” contribute vocals.) Listen...
MUSIC
Billboard

Kanye West Appears to Address Kim Kardashian Custody Battle on XXXTentacion Collab ‘True Love’: Listen

Click here to read the full article. Art imitating life? Kanye West appears to be addressing the ongoing custody battle between him and ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and how it might be affecting him. The song “True Love” was released on Friday (May 27), and features XXXTentacion posthumously providing an emotive assist on the track. “Wait, when you see the kids? I’ll see y’all tomorrow/ Wait, when the sun set? I see y’all tomorrow/ Wait, when I pick ’em up, I feel like they borrowed/ When I gotta return them, scan ’em like a barcode/ Wait, no hard feelings, but these feelings...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Sounwave Rules Hot 100 Producers Chart, Thanks to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’

Click here to read the full article. Sounwave hits No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 Producers chart (dated May 28), ruling as the top producer in the U.S. for the first time thanks to his work on Kendrick Lamar‘s new No. 1 album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Sounwave (real name: Mark Anthony Spears) produced or co-produced 13 songs on the 18-track album, all of which debut on the latest Billboard Hot 100. The LP launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 295,500 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate – the biggest weekly total for an album...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Looking Ahead: A Release Calendar of Upcoming Albums in 2022

Click here to read the full article. It’s a difficult task to keep track of all the music that’s being released in a given week, let alone a month or whole year. From pop and hip-hop to alternative, K-pop, country and more, the choices for music fans can feel endless. And that’s not even considering vinyl, re-releases and collectible editions. Below, check out Billboard‘s running monthly calendar of upcoming releases to stay in the know; check back often for updates to our schedule of albums to look forward to each week. June 3 Angel Olsen, Big Time GWAR, The New Dark Ages Post Malone, Twelve Carat...
MUSIC
Billboard

Bo Burnham Drops Hour-Plus of Unreleased ‘Inside’ Footage

Click here to read the full article. Bo Burnham found a memorable way to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his award-winning Netflix special, Bo Burnham: Inside. On Monday, the 31-year-old performer took to social media to announce he was sharing 63 minutes of previously unseen footage that had been recorded for Inside, which Netflix released on May 30, 2021. The footage is entitled THE INSIDE OUTTAKES and was posted to YouTube, where Burnham explained that the segments were filmed from March to May of 2020, and that he edited them over the past two months. “A year ago today, i released a special called inside,” the Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous alum wrote....
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Billboard

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy