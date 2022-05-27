ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA announces schedule for 2022 Finals

By 95 7 The Game Staff
 4 days ago

They're baaaaaack.

Following a two-year hiatus from the playoffs, the Warriors have returned to the NBA Finals. Golden State clinched the Western Conference Finals by dispatching the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 on Thursday night. The schedule for the NBA Finals has been established, but the Warriors are still awaiting the winner of the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

For now, Golden State can rest for a week before returning to the Finals for the sixth time in eight seasons. Check out the full schedule below:

GAME 1

Date: Thursday, June 2
Time: TBD
Location: Chase Center, San Francisco
TV: ABC
Radio: 95.7 The Game

GAME 2

Date: Sunday, June 5
Time: TBD
Location: Chase Center, San Francisco
TV: ABC
Radio: 95.7 The Game

GAME 3

Date: Wednesday, June 8
Time: TBD
Location: TBD
TV: ABC
Radio: 95.7 The Game

GAME 4

Date: Friday, June 10
Time: TBD
Location: TBD
TV: ABC
Radio: 95.7 The Game

GAME 5*

Date : Monday, June 13
Time: TBD
Location: Chase Center, San Francisco
TV: ABC
Radio: 95.7 The Game

GAME 6*

Date: Thursday, June 16
Time: TBD
Location: TBD
TV: ABC
Radio: 95.7 The Game

GAME 7*

Date: Sunday, June 19
Time: TBD
Location: Chase Center, San Francisco
TV: ABC
Radio: 95.7 The Game

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
