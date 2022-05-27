NBA announces schedule for 2022 Finals
They're baaaaaack.
Following a two-year hiatus from the playoffs, the Warriors have returned to the NBA Finals. Golden State clinched the Western Conference Finals by dispatching the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 on Thursday night. The schedule for the NBA Finals has been established, but the Warriors are still awaiting the winner of the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.
For now, Golden State can rest for a week before returning to the Finals for the sixth time in eight seasons. Check out the full schedule below:
GAME 1
Date: Thursday, June 2
Time: TBD
Location: Chase Center, San Francisco
TV: ABC
Radio: 95.7 The Game
GAME 2
Date: Sunday, June 5
Time: TBD
Location: Chase Center, San Francisco
TV: ABC
Radio: 95.7 The Game
GAME 3
Date: Wednesday, June 8
Time: TBD
Location: TBD
TV: ABC
Radio: 95.7 The Game
GAME 4
Date: Friday, June 10
Time: TBD
Location: TBD
TV: ABC
Radio: 95.7 The Game
GAME 5*
Date : Monday, June 13
Time: TBD
Location: Chase Center, San Francisco
TV: ABC
Radio: 95.7 The Game
GAME 6*
Date: Thursday, June 16
Time: TBD
Location: TBD
TV: ABC
Radio: 95.7 The Game
GAME 7*
Date: Sunday, June 19
Time: TBD
Location: Chase Center, San Francisco
TV: ABC
Radio: 95.7 The Game
