NBA announces schedule for 2022 Finals

They're baaaaaack.

Following a two-year hiatus from the playoffs, the Warriors have returned to the NBA Finals. Golden State clinched the Western Conference Finals by dispatching the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 on Thursday night. The schedule for the NBA Finals has been established, but the Warriors are still awaiting the winner of the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

For now, Golden State can rest for a week before returning to the Finals for the sixth time in eight seasons. Check out the full schedule below:

GAME 1

Date: Thursday, June 2

Time: TBD

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco

TV: ABC

Radio: 95.7 The Game

GAME 2

Date: Sunday, June 5

Time: TBD

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco

TV: ABC

Radio: 95.7 The Game

GAME 3

Date: Wednesday, June 8

Time: TBD

Location: TBD

TV: ABC

Radio: 95.7 The Game

GAME 4

Date: Friday, June 10

Time: TBD

Location: TBD

TV: ABC

Radio: 95.7 The Game

GAME 5*

Date : Monday, June 13

Time: TBD

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco

TV: ABC

Radio: 95.7 The Game

GAME 6*

Date: Thursday, June 16

Time: TBD

Location: TBD

TV: ABC

Radio: 95.7 The Game

GAME 7*

Date: Sunday, June 19

Time: TBD

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco

TV: ABC

Radio: 95.7 The Game