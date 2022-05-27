Major delays on 405 Freeway near LAX after person seen trying to nap on overpass ledge

At least one person was killed Monday morning in a multiple vehicle crash on the HOV connector road from the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway to the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway in Seal Beach.
CULVER CITY, Calif. — Motorists were advised to avoid the area of Sepulveda Boulevard and Slauson Avenue, as Southern California Edison investigates an explosion in the area. The Culver City Police Department reported that it was an underground electrical vault explosion, but no injuries were reported. The explosion cause...
A street takeover brought huge crowds, fireworks, and at least one person willing to climb to the top of a street sign to a Compton neighborhood Sunday night. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies were alerted to the incident at Caldwell Street and Wilmington Avenue around 1:30 a.m. overnight into Monday.
INGLEWOOD – The California Highway Patrol is stressing driver safety this Memorial Day weekend after an automobile was driving unsafely on the 405 freeway resulting in a devastating accident with the driver needing to be extricated. CHP West LA officers responded to a single vehicle traffic collision on the...
Los Angeles Fire Department personnel recovered the body of a hiker from a trail near Pacific Palisades Sunday afternoon. The man’s body was found near Will Rogers Park on the 3000 block of Rustic Canyon Road, LAFD said in an alert. At 12:10 p.m., a Fire Department helicopter lowered two rescuers down to the location […]
One person was killed early Sunday morning in a crash on the 210 Freeway in Arcadia. The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the 210 Freeway at Santa Anita Avenue. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, including a semi truck, the California Highway Patrol said. Video from the scene […]
1 person dead after a street racing crash in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. One person died following a street racing crash early Saturday morning in Los Angeles. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and White Oak in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Encino at about 12:30 a.m. on reports of a car accident [...]
A Los Angeles Police Department officer died Sunday, three days after he was injured in an accident during training. Officer Houston Tipping, a bike instructor, was grappling with another officer in a training exercise at the Elysian Park Academy when he fell and “suffered a catastrophic spinal cord injury,” the LAPD said in a press release.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Firefighting crews are working to put out a forest fire in the Castaic area Monday. Reports of the blaze began coming in shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday. According to Angeles National Forest officials, the fire started as a car fire at Bouquet Canyon Road near Spunky Canyon Road, before spreading to the trees.
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle around 8:28 p.m. Sunday, May 29, on the 1600 block of Towne Street in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Officers responded to the area of Towne Avenue and Alcott Street regarding an injury traffic collision and discovered an unresponsive adult male pedestrian down in lanes of traffic, according to Traffic Services Bureau Pomona Police Department.
At about 9:56 p.m. on Saturday, officers responding to reports of an injury traffic collision at the 1300 block of Atlantic Avenue found a vehicle had collided into a residence, according to LBPD spokesperson Brandon Fahey.
PACIFIC PALISADES— The Los Angeles Fire Department Air Ops rescue crew discovered the body of a hiker in Will Rogers State Park on Sunday, May 29. At 11:39 a.m., the LAFD responded to a call about a hiker rescue. The LAFD Air Ops located the hiker and lowered two rescuers to his location. A patient assessment was conducted and the hiker – described as a 35-year-old male – was pronounced dead at the scene.
Long Beach, California – An alleged armed carjacking and shooting incident that occurred early Sunday morning in Central Long Beach is now being investigated by the Long Beach Police Department. Officers were sent to the 1200 block of Locust Avenue at around 3:18 a.m. after receiving a report of...
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority voted this week to end a $6 billion plans to expand the 710 Freeway, a key cargo corridor that connects to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. An article by Rachel Uranga details the political context for the vote, where environmental...
Late night travelers were subjected to an extensive traffic snarl on the 405 Freeway Thursday evening as law enforcement responded to an emergency situation in Inglewood, where a man was reportedly lying on a bridge over the freeway. The incident began at around 6:30 p.m. after California Highway Patrol officers received reports of a man climbing a fence by the bridge near the Manchester Boulevard onramp. Once he climbed the fence, the man was reportedly lying down under a blanket. Los Angeles County Firefighters were also called to the scene to assist with the situation. After nearly five hours, the man was taken into custody.Sky2 over the scene showed bumper-to-bumper traffic for miles in both directions as authorities attempted to handle the situation.CHP had closed all but one lane on both the northbound and southbound sides of the 405 Freeway beginning at around 6:40 p.m., and were reopened just after 11 p.m. As the closure continued, traffic was redirected to La Cienega Boulevard and Manchester Boulevard.
