Grow your garden anywhere with containers

Not everyone has acreage or land where they can just dig in the soil. As long as you have a sunny spot, whether it be a balcony or parking lot, if you can get sunlight, you can grow flowers or vegetables in containers. It isn’t difficult. Just about...
More than five months after the tornado tore apart parts of Hopkins County, people still are working on picking up their lives. It’s no different for one man from Barnsley and his beloved companion, a dog named Patches. The two narrowly survived the tornado and they still are struggling to survive each day with the help of friends and neighbors.
On an outdoor adventure in LaRue County, Melissa Mouser found a piece of history. It’s been identified as the tooth of a mastodon, a extinct creature which roamed the area more than 10,000 years ago. Mouser said she has always loved the outdoors and exploring, something she inherited from...
Joe and Judy Hobbs sat on a bench together in downtown Elizabethtown Saturday. As they enjoyed the sounds of engines revving and the smell of barbecue smoking, they remembered owning their own motorcycle. “We went to Talladega, the Smoky Mountains, we went everywhere,” Judy said. They eventually sold their...
SOMERSET, Ky (WTVQ)- Hundreds of vacationers are hitting the waters this holiday weekend for some fun in the sun. On Lake Cumberland in Pulaski County, there’s a new tool just launched that is aimed at helping keep you and your family safe while out on the water. “Pulaski County...
Adult Summer Reading Program, today-July 9, Hardin County Public Library, 100 Jim Owen Drive, E’town. Select from a variety of reading and activity challenges to “Build Your Own” Bingo. Earn raffle tickets for each completed square, bonus tickets and a free book for completed rows and bonus tickets for a completed board. Weekly prizes include gift cards, book baskets, book bags and library T-shirts. $100 grand prize sponsored by Swope Family of Dealerships. Get a bingo card at the library or access it at forms.gle/cYMzTpKh7MFWZKBo9. POC: 270-769-6337.
Asian carp now inhabit the Ohio River in large numbers from the Falls of the Ohio at Louisville downstream to the Mississippi River. None have been documented on our stretch of the river, but no doubt they’re coming. These foreign invaders reproduce at rates that boggle the mind, and...
A large crowd gathered Monday morning at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff to observe Memorial Day. A ceremony was organized by Fort Knox. Flags had been placed near headstones all around the cemetery May 28 ahead of the event. Bettie Napper was one of the people in attendance. Her husband,...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In only four weeks, leaders at Hope Village, Louisville’s outdoor shelter and resource center, have seen many success stories. Setting up a canopy during a rain shower isn’t exactly pleasant, but Angel Todd says this is exactly where she wants to be. Outside. “We...
Caves, Lakes, and Corvettes are three of the signature offerings in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. If you’re wanting to experience the region, there’s no better starting point than Hart County (home to the world-famous Hidden River Cave, Mammoth Onyx Cave, and one of the counties that Mammoth Cave runs through). While you’ll want to descend into the caves while there, the American Cave Museum is also to not be missed. Be sure to add it to your itinerary!
It’s been a busy year for Jackson Abel as he successfully completed multiple certifications related to health sciences at Hardin County Schools Early College and Career Center. Although there were a few stressful moments, the 2022 Central Hardin High School graduate stuck with it and earned his state registered...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The individual who was said to have gone off the trail was rescued by boat. FOX 56 has been told they did not experience any life-threatening injuries and the ones observed were considered minor. Both individuals have been transported to local area hospitals. A...
Despite most of our monetary transactions being done digitally thanks to the rise in popularity of online banking and online shopping, tangible, paper money still holds an important place in our economy. While there has been and continues to be a rise in people using modern technology to try and hack our accounts to get to our hard-earned dollars, there are still others who are taking the old-fashioned route of passing counterfeit money off as authentic to purchase products and services (technically, "stealing"). Sometimes, the fake bills are so well done, that it's impossible for the average person like you or me to realize they're not real. Others are really close but feature a distinguishing mark telling you it's a fake, But, even in those cases, if you're not looking closely, you probably wouldn't notice it. Fortunately, for one western Kentucky business owner, he caught a fake $5 bill recently a customer unknowingly tried to use to make a purchase.
I know it wouldn't be the most important distinction in the world, but if Kentucky wanted to push for the title of Milkshake Capital of America, who would argue? Some more work would need to be done, but I think we're off to a good start. Well, to begin with,...
It's said to be one of the most haunted places in the United States, and soon a book all about Waverly Hills' history will be hitting shelves. Waverly Hills Sanatorium is located just outside of Louisville. Waverly Hills is known for being haunted, and being a "hotbed" for paranormal activity. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium as it was originally a tuberculosis hospital. After the tuberculosis epidemic was over, it was turned into a geriatric medical facility. In 1981 Waverly Hills closed its doors. Now the Waverly Hills Historical Society works hard to help preserve the historic landmark, and by utilizing it's creepy history they're able to raise funds for their nonprofit which helps with the preservation of the building.
This weekend, no license is required to fish in Kentucky. If fishing is something you have wanted to try, you can find a spot this weekend and not have to worry about the license. We love fishing with our kids. We are by no means experts at it, but everyone...
All roads lead to Bowling Green as the National Corvette Museum recently opened Hot Wheels: Race to Win. This new family exhibit allows visitors to immerse themselves in activities for three generations of Hot Wheels fans, according to a news release from the museum. The exhibit, which lasts until Sept....
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Contrast media, a liquid dye injected before some CT scans and other tests, is in short supply. "It's not going to be something that's going to be resolved in the next few days, even if Shanghai were to produce mass produced amounts," Ashley Montgomery-Yates with UK Healthcare said.
Family members planning to attend the Central Hardin High School graduation tonight at Broadbent Arena are urged to leave early and give themselves extra travel time. Because of road work near Lebanon Junction, the Hardin County Schools issued this traffic advisory Monday. Central Hardin High School's graduation ceremony begins at...
Would I be going out on a limb if I were to assume that each one of the 50 states people, places, and things that are unique to it? I think it would be a shame if that WEREN'T the case. I'm pretty sure the stuff I have in mind...
