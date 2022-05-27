ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, KY

Grow your garden anywhere with containers

News Enterprise
 4 days ago

Not everyone has acreage or land where they can just dig in the soil. As long as you have a sunny spot, whether it be a balcony or parking lot, if you can get sunlight, you can grow flowers or vegetables in containers. It isn’t difficult. Just about...

www.thenewsenterprise.com

News Enterprise

How a man and his beloved pet survived a tornado

More than five months after the tornado tore apart parts of Hopkins County, people still are working on picking up their lives. It’s no different for one man from Barnsley and his beloved companion, a dog named Patches. The two narrowly survived the tornado and they still are struggling to survive each day with the help of friends and neighbors.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
News Enterprise

Mastodon fossil found in LaRue County

On an outdoor adventure in LaRue County, Melissa Mouser found a piece of history. It’s been identified as the tooth of a mastodon, a extinct creature which roamed the area more than 10,000 years ago. Mouser said she has always loved the outdoors and exploring, something she inherited from...
LARUE COUNTY, KY
News Enterprise

‘Nothing but a good time’

Joe and Judy Hobbs sat on a bench together in downtown Elizabethtown Saturday. As they enjoyed the sounds of engines revving and the smell of barbecue smoking, they remembered owning their own motorcycle. “We went to Talladega, the Smoky Mountains, we went everywhere,” Judy said. They eventually sold their...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
News Enterprise

Community Calendar

Adult Summer Reading Program, today-July 9, Hardin County Public Library, 100 Jim Owen Drive, E’town. Select from a variety of reading and activity challenges to “Build Your Own” Bingo. Earn raffle tickets for each completed square, bonus tickets and a free book for completed rows and bonus tickets for a completed board. Weekly prizes include gift cards, book baskets, book bags and library T-shirts. $100 grand prize sponsored by Swope Family of Dealerships. Get a bingo card at the library or access it at forms.gle/cYMzTpKh7MFWZKBo9. POC: 270-769-6337.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Portsmouth Times

Down with carp, up with crappie

Asian carp now inhabit the Ohio River in large numbers from the Falls of the Ohio at Louisville downstream to the Mississippi River. None have been documented on our stretch of the river, but no doubt they’re coming. These foreign invaders reproduce at rates that boggle the mind, and...
RIVER, KY
News Enterprise

Veterans cemetery brings home holiday

A large crowd gathered Monday morning at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff to observe Memorial Day. A ceremony was organized by Fort Knox. Flags had been placed near headstones all around the cemetery May 28 ahead of the event. Bettie Napper was one of the people in attendance. Her husband,...
RADCLIFF, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Hope Village has already helped more than 100 residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In only four weeks, leaders at Hope Village, Louisville’s outdoor shelter and resource center, have seen many success stories. Setting up a canopy during a rain shower isn’t exactly pleasant, but Angel Todd says this is exactly where she wants to be. Outside. “We...
JC Phelps

The Nation's Only Museum Dedicated to Caves: the American Cave Museum

Caves, Lakes, and Corvettes are three of the signature offerings in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. If you’re wanting to experience the region, there’s no better starting point than Hart County (home to the world-famous Hidden River Cave, Mammoth Onyx Cave, and one of the counties that Mammoth Cave runs through). While you’ll want to descend into the caves while there, the American Cave Museum is also to not be missed. Be sure to add it to your itinerary!
HART COUNTY, KY
News Enterprise

CHHS grad shows talent, potential for medical industry

It’s been a busy year for Jackson Abel as he successfully completed multiple certifications related to health sciences at Hardin County Schools Early College and Career Center. Although there were a few stressful moments, the 2022 Central Hardin High School graduate stuck with it and earned his state registered...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Hikers rescued at Raven Run nature sanctuary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The individual who was said to have gone off the trail was rescued by boat. FOX 56 has been told they did not experience any life-threatening injuries and the ones observed were considered minor. Both individuals have been transported to local area hospitals. A...
LEXINGTON, KY
KISS 106

Kentucky Business Owner Warns of Fake Money Circulating in the Henderson Area

Despite most of our monetary transactions being done digitally thanks to the rise in popularity of online banking and online shopping, tangible, paper money still holds an important place in our economy. While there has been and continues to be a rise in people using modern technology to try and hack our accounts to get to our hard-earned dollars, there are still others who are taking the old-fashioned route of passing counterfeit money off as authentic to purchase products and services (technically, "stealing"). Sometimes, the fake bills are so well done, that it's impossible for the average person like you or me to realize they're not real. Others are really close but feature a distinguishing mark telling you it's a fake, But, even in those cases, if you're not looking closely, you probably wouldn't notice it. Fortunately, for one western Kentucky business owner, he caught a fake $5 bill recently a customer unknowingly tried to use to make a purchase.
HENDERSON, KY
My 1053 WJLT

A Book About Kentucky’s Waverly Hills Sanatorium is Set to Hit Shelves This Summer

It's said to be one of the most haunted places in the United States, and soon a book all about Waverly Hills' history will be hitting shelves. Waverly Hills Sanatorium is located just outside of Louisville. Waverly Hills is known for being haunted, and being a "hotbed" for paranormal activity. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium as it was originally a tuberculosis hospital. After the tuberculosis epidemic was over, it was turned into a geriatric medical facility. In 1981 Waverly Hills closed its doors. Now the Waverly Hills Historical Society works hard to help preserve the historic landmark, and by utilizing it's creepy history they're able to raise funds for their nonprofit which helps with the preservation of the building.
WAVERLY, KY
LouFamFun

Free Fishing Weekend in Kentucky

This weekend, no license is required to fish in Kentucky. If fishing is something you have wanted to try, you can find a spot this weekend and not have to worry about the license. We love fishing with our kids. We are by no means experts at it, but everyone...
KENTUCKY STATE
News Enterprise

Corvette museum unveils Hot Wheels exhibit

All roads lead to Bowling Green as the National Corvette Museum recently opened Hot Wheels: Race to Win. This new family exhibit allows visitors to immerse themselves in activities for three generations of Hot Wheels fans, according to a news release from the museum. The exhibit, which lasts until Sept....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
News Enterprise

Graduation traffic may be complicated

Family members planning to attend the Central Hardin High School graduation tonight at Broadbent Arena are urged to leave early and give themselves extra travel time. Because of road work near Lebanon Junction, the Hardin County Schools issued this traffic advisory Monday. Central Hardin High School's graduation ceremony begins at...

