The nine-story Walnut Building at 706 Walnut Street has become the most recent downtown building to be planned for conversion to a hotel. The building, owned by Nadeem Saddiqi, will be transformed by Hitesh Patel and Atlanta-based Elevate Architecture Studio. The same group is linked to the Springhill Suites coming to the Old City, although in that case, in conjunction with Nick Patel, who is local.

KNOX COUNTY, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO