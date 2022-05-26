ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

LSU baseball's Dylan Crews beats tag at home, leading to Kentucky coach's ejection in SEC Tournament

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29jN16_0fryMvK000

LSU baseball outfielder Dylan Crews has scored more than his fair share of runs this season.

But until Thursday night at the SEC Tournament against Kentucky, the sophomore hadn't done it with style or had it lead to an ejection.

With LSU holding a 5-2 lead in the fourth inning against the Wildcats and Crews at third base, shortstop Jordan Thompson laid down a bunt in front of the mound and to the first base side.

The pitcher, Zach Lee, fielded the ball cleanly and tossed the ball to home plate before Crews reached the base. But Crews was able to contort his body away from the incoming tag and reach his hand around catcher Devin Burkes to score the run, making it a 6-2 game.

LSU BASEBALL VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: LSU vs. Kentucky Wildcats baseball video highlights, score in 2022 SEC Tournament

LSU BASEBALL CWS ODDS: What are the LSU baseball odds to win the 2022 College World Series, NCAA Tournament

LSU BASEBALL GAME TIME MOVED: LSU baseball's SEC Tournament game time vs. Kentucky moved to Thursday night

The play at the plate was then reviewed and the call on the field was confirmed. But that didn't stop Kentucky coach Nick Mingione from arguing the call and getting ejected from the game after walking toward the third base umpire in between innings.

LSU entered Thursday night's game after sweeping Vanderbilt on the road last week. The Tigers scored 42 runs in the series and improved their standing in the RPI up to No. 21 heading into Thursday's game.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU baseball's Dylan Crews beats tag at home, leading to Kentucky coach's ejection in SEC Tournament

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

The first player in LSU's 2023 class reopens his recruitment

The first player in LSU's 2023 football recruiting class de-committed Monday. Four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller announced he reopened his recruitment in a Twitter post. Miller wrote that he is "still extremely interested in LSU, yet I am also curious to learn about other programs and what they have to offer."
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

4 Louisiana baseball teams heading to NCAA regionals across country

BATON ROUGE, La. — Four Louisiana college baseball teams are heading to the NCAA postseason regionals. The nationally-ranked LSU Tigers are a No. 2 seed at the Hattiesburg regional hosted by the University of Southern Mississippi. The Tigers' first game will be against Kennesaw State out of Georgia. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Lafayette, LA
College Sports
City
Mound, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
NOLA.com

What happened when former LSU standouts faced an Olympian in pro beach volleyball’s New Orleans Open

Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth reached the finals of the professional beach volleyball’s New Orleans Open but got upended by an Olympian. Kelly Cheng, who competed for the U.S. at the summer games in Tokyo last year, scored more than half her team’s points in a 21-15, 21-15 sweep of Nuss and Kloth on Sunday at Coconut Beach Volleyball Complex in Kenner.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Data show population losses for most of Louisiana's biggest cities

(The Center Square) — New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows most of Louisiana’s larger cities lost population between July 2020 and July 2021, despite gains elsewhere in the South. "Eight of the 15 fastest-growing large cities or towns by percent change were in the West —...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Lee
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish's COVID cases up 77.1%; Louisiana cases surge 10.4%

New coronavirus cases leaped in Louisiana in the week ending Sunday, rising 10.4% as 5,611 cases were reported. The previous week had 5,083 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Louisiana ranked 39th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#Sec Tournament#Lsu#College Baseball#Lsu Baseball#Dc#Ncaa Tournament
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Multiple Wildlife Violations Including Taking Alligators from Areas not Authorized

Louisiana Man Arrested for Multiple Wildlife Violations Including Taking Alligators from Areas not Authorized. Louisiana – On May 27, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that on May 16, 2022, enforcement agents arrested a Denham Springs man for alleged wildlife violations in Iberville Parish. Agents cited...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Low chance of tropical development in the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS — As of Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center has pinpointed an area of possible tropical development in the Gulf. The chance of tropical development is low at 20%. In the eastern north Pacific, the first named storm of their season has formed. A tropical depression developed...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
99.9 KTDY

Put Cajun X Cables Wake Park on Your Summer Fun List [Video]

Looking for something different and fun to do this Summer? Look no further than Cajun X Cables Wake Park, and it's right here in Lafayette!. Want to go skiing but don't have a boat? At Cajun X Cables, no boat no problem!. Located at 2211 Mills St. in Lafayette, Cajun...
wbrz.com

Location of new Miss. River bridge narrowed to 3 options; see them here

BATON ROUGE - Officials have revealed the three final prospective locations for the capital area's new bridge spanning the Mississippi River. The Capital Area Road and Bridge District committee met with consultants at the State Capitol Friday morning where they announced that all three of the finalists are located in Iberville Parish.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy