LSU baseball outfielder Dylan Crews has scored more than his fair share of runs this season.

But until Thursday night at the SEC Tournament against Kentucky, the sophomore hadn't done it with style or had it lead to an ejection.

With LSU holding a 5-2 lead in the fourth inning against the Wildcats and Crews at third base, shortstop Jordan Thompson laid down a bunt in front of the mound and to the first base side.

The pitcher, Zach Lee, fielded the ball cleanly and tossed the ball to home plate before Crews reached the base. But Crews was able to contort his body away from the incoming tag and reach his hand around catcher Devin Burkes to score the run, making it a 6-2 game.

The play at the plate was then reviewed and the call on the field was confirmed. But that didn't stop Kentucky coach Nick Mingione from arguing the call and getting ejected from the game after walking toward the third base umpire in between innings.

LSU entered Thursday night's game after sweeping Vanderbilt on the road last week. The Tigers scored 42 runs in the series and improved their standing in the RPI up to No. 21 heading into Thursday's game.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU baseball's Dylan Crews beats tag at home, leading to Kentucky coach's ejection in SEC Tournament