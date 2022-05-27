ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

Field, Garfield qualify throwers for state, Falcons' 4x800 boys also Columbus-bound

By Jonah Rosenblum, Record-Courier
 4 days ago

Tradition remained strong Thursday.

Field and Garfield, two of Portage County's strongest throwing programs, qualified throwers for state once again out of the Division II Austintown regional.

The G-Men qualified two throwers out of the boys discus as senior Riley LaPorte earned one of four automatic qualifying bids with a third-place finish (157 feet, 4 inches) while junior Jesse Grace earned a wild-card berth (152-2).

That has become par for the course for Garfield, which qualified two throwers last year, including LaPorte earning state runner-up honors in the shot put. The G-Men qualified three throwers (Sara Kittle, Lilly Johns and Dylan Wilson) the season prior.

Meanwhile, Falcons senior Emma Rotondo qualified for state after taking third in the shot put (39-0.50). That after Field's Grant Weise qualified in both the discus and the shot in 2021 and Cortney Currey took fourth in the state discus in 2019.

The Falcons have also developed a strong legacy of distance runners, including qualifying as a team for the state cross-country meet in the fall. So it was no surprise that many of those same cross-country runners helped Field's 4x800 secure a state berth Thursday as seniors Owen Roberts and Joe Simonetti, junior Ammon Hottensmith and sophomore Sean Silk finished fourth in 8 minutes, 3.25 seconds.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Field, Garfield qualify throwers for state, Falcons' 4x800 boys also Columbus-bound

