AUSTIN – Texas Governor Abbott delivered the keynote address at the A Day of Thanks and Remembrance Memorial Day event at Teague Park in Longview on Monday. He addressed a packed crowd of families, law enforcement, and veterans, the Governor honored the men and women who have died in service to the United States and reminded Texans of the tremendous gratitude all Americans owe to those who sacrificed their lives in the name of freedom.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO