Durham, N.C. — The Durham Bulls (25-23) defeated the Charlotte Knights (17-31) 4-2 on Sunday evening, finishing their series with five wins in six games. Charlotte got on the board off of an RBI single in the third from 2B Yolbert Sanchez. SS Tristan Gray would respond for Durham with an RBI double to give the Bulls the 2-1 advantage in the third. Durham DH Rene Pinto and Gray would later capitalize off a passed ball and wild pitch, wrapping up a four-run third inning. Sanchez would do more damage for the Knights in the fifth with an RBI double to cut the Bulls lead to two.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO