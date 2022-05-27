ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Stranger Things 4: Netflix adds content warning after Texas school shooting

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eIyJT_0fryJWUA00

In the wake of the horrific school shooting this week in the Texas town of Uvalde, Netflix has made an important change to one of its defining original TV series just ahead of its Season 4 debut on Friday. When Netflix users in the US sit down to watch the streamer’s long-awaited new season of Stranger Things — which, among other things, promises a much gorier and horror-themed vibe than seasons past — they’ll notice two things.

A content warning card will now appear at the front of Episode 1, The Hellfire Club. A warning has also been added to the first episode’s official description. Both changes essentially cautioning viewers still traumatized by this week’s events that the episode contains an opening scene they might find “distressing.”

“Contains graphic violence involving children”

If you happened to watch the 8-minute preview of the new season’s opener that Netflix shared on social media — an official clip that Netflix also appears to have now pulled off of YouTube, by the way — you already know what all this is about. A young Eleven was shown in that footage at Hawkins National Laboratories. Specifically, she was shown in such a way that insinuated to viewers she’d just killed a bunch of kids at the laboratory. I won’t describe it in any more detail than that. But suffice it to say, it would have been a tough scene to watch even before the shooting in Uvalde.

Netflix’s content warning card in front of the Season 3 recap that runs before the first episode begins will reportedly read thus. “We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of the show’s first episode distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one.”

Moreover, the episode description for the show will also now include the following verbiage: “Warning: Contains graphic violence involving children.”

Stranger Things content warning

Netflix, we should note, was not alone in taking an action like this in the wake of the Texas shooting. CBS, for example, chose not to air the season finale of the show FBI this week.

At the risk of sounding a little preachy, I know, it’s nevertheless hard not to wonder about something. If a terrible mass tragedy like the one in Texas leads creators and entertainment companies to postpone problematic content or to add warnings a la Stranger Things … is it not worthwhile to ask whether that content could have done without the violence in the first place?

Don’t misunderstand this to be a naive suggestion that all violent images or video automatically begets real-life violence. In Netflix’s case, though, what is the streamer really saying here? That, if there hadn’t been the murders of children in Texas, we’d all have been totally fine watching a bunch of kids’ lifeless, bloodied bodies in Stranger Things and not needed a content warning?

There’s also the fact that, every day, we can correctly assume there are people dealing with different and smaller-scale versions of what the Uvalde families are now going through. A murder, a death, or any other kind of horrible turn of events. Until this week, though, there wouldn’t have been a Netflix trigger warning added for them.

Just words

And that’s exactly my point. All I’m saying is, it feels like there’s a little intellectual inconsistency here. The content of, in this case, Stranger Things is disturbing enough that it now requires a warning post-Uvalde. Okay. But why would the content magically have not been disturbing pre-Uvalde?

There’s another important thing to note here. While CBS pulled what presumably was a violent episode of FBI, Netflix is keeping everything Stranger Things-related as-is. So, the “distressing” content is still there, just … well, you’ve now been “warned.”

In reality, adding a vague warning in front of this episode does almost no one any good. People then have to wonder — do I skip the episode entirely? Try to fast-forward ahead of the opening scene? What if the affected viewers accidentally see it?

Again, all of this tying yourself into knots as a creator. Why did the horrible imagery have to be in there to begin with? Netflix’s move here, if you ask me, is a case of symbolism over substance. No, violent images don’t automatically beget real-world violence. But, at the same time, how can anyone argue that getting people overly accustomed to horrific images and video is a consequence-free thing?

More Netflix coverage: For more Netflix news, check out the latest new Netflix movies and series to watch.

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

5 hidden gems to put on your Netflix watch list

When it comes to Netflix originals, much of the attention from audiences and the press tends to flow to English-language productions from the streamer. Barring exceptions like Squid Game, we’re talking Netflix series like Bridgerton, Ozark, and Stranger Things. And, on the film side, the streamer’s original movies like Don’t Look Up and The Adam Project.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

5 suspenseful Netflix originals to stream now if you loved The Lincoln Lawyer

Ever since it hit Netflix two weeks ago, The Lincoln Lawyer has been dominating the charts. This original drama series is based on the same Michael Connelly novels as the 2011 movie starring Matthew McConaughey. David E. Kelley — creator of Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, and Big Little Lies — is behind this adaptation, so it’s no surprise everyone is watching.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

The Netflix new releases everyone will be talking about this week

Among the Netflix new releases hitting the streamer this week, the Spanish model and actress perhaps best known to American audiences for her work in the Fast & Furious franchise is starring in a new action-packed Netflix thriller. Elsa Pataky — the wife of Avengers star Chris Hemsworth — plays an Army captain named JJ Collins in the new action-packed movie Interceptor. It debuts on the streaming platform on Friday, June 3, at the end of what looks to be a bit of a light week for new Netflix content.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Don’t miss the great post-credits scene at the end of Stranger Things 4: Volume 1

Stranger Things season 4 is now streaming on Netflix, but it’s a very different season this time around. Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 consists of 7 episodes, each having a runtime of well over an hour. After that will come Volume 2, which drops on July 1st. Fans of the series aware of the two-part strategy for Stranger Things 4 might have been waiting for a post-credits scene at the end of episode 7.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
Black Enterprise

Meghan Markle Criticized for Paying Respects at Uvalde Memorial Site

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, visited the memorial site for the victims killed in a Texas elementary school shooting massacre. On Thursday, Chron News reported that the Los Angeles-born philanthropist was photographed laying a bouquet at a makeshift memorial outside the Uvalde County Courthouse. This week, families and community members gathered to honor the 19 students and two teachers who lost their lives at Robb Elementary School.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Shooting#Stranger Things#School Shooting#Cbs#The Hellfire Club
BGR.com

Guess which iconic Tom Cruise movie just shot to #1 on Netflix

He’s crushing the box office and, as an added bonus, now he’s #1 on Netflix to boot. Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 original, has finally taken flight, with box office receipts so strong that it’s given Cruise the first $100 million opening weekend of his long career.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits HBO Max in July, but not in the US

From the moment the latest Spider-Man movie hit theaters, fans had one question on their minds: When is Spider-Man: No Way Home streaming on Disney Plus? Unfortunately, the answer to that question is not as simple as you might expect. This movie doesn’t have a 45-day theatrical window. It’s also a Sony movie, so Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit other streaming services before Disney Plus, like HBO Max.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
BGR.com

Ms. Marvel episode 1 will have a mind-blowing post-credits scene

Ms. Marvel is out on June 8th, which means we’re less than two weeks away from meeting a brand new MCU superhero. Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) hasn’t appeared in any MCU movie or TV show so far, which means most fans don’t know anything about her. Well, unless you’ve been reading the comics, in which case you basically know what to expect. But the first Ms. Marvel details have started leaking out, with a reviewer claiming that episode 1 will deliver the show’s first post-credits scene.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Memorial Day sales 2022: Our 10 favorite Amazon deals

Memorial Day 2022 is here and the BGR Deals team dug through all of Amazon’s best deals to highlight the hottest ones you can get this year. It obviously should go without saying that there are plenty of great local sales happening all across the country today as well. Considering everything small business owners have been through over the past year and a half, you should definitely try to support some local privately-owned stores today.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Rogue One spinoff series Andor gets first trailer and a release date

Lucasfilm kicked off Star Wars Celebration 2022 with a bang. During the opening showcase, the studio dropped the first trailer for Andor — an upcoming Disney Plus series focusing on Diego Luna’s character from Rogue One. This is the first extended footage we’ve seen from Andor. The trailer also revealed that the series will debut on August 31st.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Thor: Love and Thunder trailer reveals Mjolnir’s new powers

The second Thor: Love and Thunder trailer is out, complete with a few exciting reveals. Trailer 2 gives us our first look at the Thor 4 villain, with Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) showing up halfway through. We also get to see a few other gods and learn about Gorr’s mission in the process. But one of the most interesting reveals in the Thor 4 trailer concerns Mjolnir — the hammer that The Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) is wielding.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness deleted scene leaks

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness topped $800 million at the box office globally after three weekends. The film could hit $1 billion by the end of its theatrical run. But Top Gun: Maverick will make things more complicated, as the Tom Cruise movie will surely outsell Multiverse of Madness this weekend. That said, we are approaching the Disney Plus release for Doctor Strange 2, and the digital version of the film should bring additional content, including some deleted scenes.
MOVIES
BGR.com

BGR.com

321K+
Followers
8K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy