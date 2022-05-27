Dr. Azab talks about down-playing your pain.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Memorial Day is about honoring those who died serving either on or behind the front lines since the revolutionary war. “This isn’t a weekend that is supposed to be taken lightly,” Dougald MacDougall, training officer for the Young Marines said. “It’s a weekend to remember those who have come before us to make sure that we can do all the things that we enjoy.”

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO