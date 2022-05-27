Dr. Azab talks about down-playing your pain.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - Downtown coffee shops have long been popular places for the young and old. In Snyder, J316 Coffee allows people to enjoy their favorite ‘Cup of Joe’ and help people in Africa at the same time. For Pearlene Nolan, owner and founder of “His Joy...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Memorial Day is about honoring those who died serving either on or behind the front lines since the revolutionary war. “This isn’t a weekend that is supposed to be taken lightly,” Dougald MacDougall, training officer for the Young Marines said. “It’s a weekend to remember those who have come before us to make sure that we can do all the things that we enjoy.”
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Wednesday, June 1, Covenant Medical Group and Grace Clinic will host a job fair at the CMG Administration Building, 2215 Nashville Avenue, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Positions include:. Certified Medical Assistant. Clinical Licensed Vocational Nurses. Clinical Registered Nurse. Covenant Medical Group...
The state of Texas has a high rate of kids in the foster care system. Sometimes, in order to save a child’s life and protect their safety, Child Protective Services must intervene and even remove a child from an unsafe situation. These challenges impact children and families of all racial and ethnic backgrounds, but studies […]
LUBBOCK, Texas — Water Rampage is opening their doors for this season, Saturday. If you have a whole day or just a few hours and want some water fun, Water Rampage has something for everyone. Check out their website here for more information.
KLBK’s Pet of the Day for Monday May 30 is Bob Dylan, sponsored by South Plains Veterinary Clinic. Those interested in Bob Dylan can call the Lubbock Animal Shelter at 806-775-2057. For more information, click the video above.
LUBBOCK, Texas — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. We ask newly elected State Representative Carl Tepper of Lubbock about his legislative plans in light of the shooting massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde. We spend “Five Good Minutes” with City Councilman Steve Massengale. And we hear from those who are saying their last goodbye to Dupre Elementary.
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Roadhouse offers all of your BBQ essentials. You can dine in and get ahead on the waitlist through their website or by downloading the app. You can also order to go and enjoy Texas Roadhouse wherever it may be.
LUBBOCK, Texas — Last year, real estate in Lubbock shifted from a buyer’s market to a seller’s market. This year looks similar, but with an upward trajectory, the Lubbock Association of Realtors said on Monday. Lubbock could see more homes sold during the month of May than it has seen in any previous months, with […]
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Following recent rainstorms, the City of Lubbock would like to remind residents to eliminate standing water on their property whenever possible as mosquitoes use this as a nesting ground to reproduce. The City of Lubbock Vector Control Department is responsible for surveying, monitoring and...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Burle Pettit, longtime editor of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, has died. He was 87. Associate Regional Editor Doug Hensley memorialized Burle in a Lubbock Online story on Sunday afternoon:. “Pettit joined the paper as a sports writer in 1960 and was made editor in 1995. He retired...
LUBBOCK, Texas – The recent school shooting in Uvalde has sparked more controversy over the issue of gun control and if teachers should be armed. One West Texas school has implemented armed staff since 2018. Those with Olton ISD said it’s completely voluntary for their staff to decide whether they want to have a gun […]
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock residents gathered at Charles A. Guy park to remember victims of the Uvalde school shooting on Friday night. “We all decided it would be a good idea just to memorialize them,” vigil organizer Kaitlyn Mankin said. It was a way to memorialize the 19...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A hot, dry, sunny, and breezy Memorial Day. Storms and rain, however, may soon follow. Temperatures will peak in the mid- to upper 90s in the Lubbock area this afternoon. Highs near 100 degrees will return to the eastern viewing area. Our grassland fire danger remains...
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at 34th Street and Indiana Avenue early Saturday morning. UPDATED Story Link: Driver died from Saturday morning crash in Central Lubbock, LPD said Police said one person suffered serious injuries and a second person experienced […]
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Resthaven Funeral Home & Memorial Park will be hosting a Memorial Day service in the cemetery on Monday May 30, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Resthaven’s Memorial Day celebration is supported in part by the Lubbock VFW Post #2466, American Legion, Winged Commandos, Marine Corp League, Lubbock High School N.J.R.O.T.C., and Military Order of the Purple Heart.
LUBBOCK, Texas — A driver died after an early Saturday morning crash, the Lubbock Police Department said. LPD identified the victim as Kesha Reed, 35. (LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash involving two vehicles that occurred at 2:09 a.m. May 28 in the 3500 block of 34th Street.
LUBBOCK, Texas— On Monday morning, an announcement was made on ESPN that Texas Tech baseball (37-20, Big 12 at-large selection) was scheduled to play in the NCAA postseason. The team will compete in the Statesboro Regional and the Road to Omaha is set for June 3-6. “Georgia Southern, the national 16-seed, is the regional host, […]
LUBBOCK, Texas – A platoon of Vietnam veterans from the Marine Corps gathered together this morning for a reunion honoring the sacrifices of their fallen brothers. A gathering they’ve had for the past 25 years. “I just knew this was my calling, something I had to do. My...
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Saturday afternoon issued an update to the search for a missing woman, saying Judy Mann, 76, was found safe. LPD released a statement Saturday morning saying officers were searching for her and then a Silver Alert was also issued. While she was missing,...
