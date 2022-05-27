Public record for May 27, 2022

Felony arrests

RYAN T. KREGER, 26, of Janesville, at 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, on the 300 block of South Main Street, Janesville, on charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping after allegedly attempting to strike a man with his car during a disturbance.

Intoxicated driving arrests

BRITTNEY WIELEPSKI, 30, of Janesville, at 6:11 a.m. Sunday, May 15, at her home in the 2100 block of Rockport Road, on charges of operating while intoxicated, first offense.

DEVONTAE R. MARTELL, 20, of Janesville, at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the intersection of Center Avenue and Racine Street, Janesville, on charges of operating while intoxicated, first offense.

TROY J. CALBERT, 26, of Janesville, at 1:57 a.m. Friday, May 20, at the intersection of Jackson Street and Rockport Road, Janesville, on charges of operating while intoxicated, first offense, after being seen in a hit-and-run incident.

DANIELLE E. KING, 21, of Janesville, at 1:59 a.m. Friday, May 20, in the 600 block of South Jackson Street, Janesville, on charges of operating while intoxicated, first offense, in being seen in a hit-and-run incident.

JAMES C. COXE, 59, of Janesville, at 2:01 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the intersection of Black Bridge Road and Milton Avenue, Janesville, on charges of operating while intoxicated, fourth offense, after police responded to a report of a traffic collision that resulted in minor injuries for other drivers involved.

JOSHUA W. BEYER, 33, of Janesville, at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, Janesville, on charges of operating while intoxicated, first offense, after a complaint was reported about his driving near Main and Wall streets, Janesville.

ROBERT C. SOWATZKE, 59, of Brodhead, at 7:57 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at the intersection of Court Street and Crosby Avenue, Janesville, on charges of operating while intoxicated, first offense, after police conducted a traffic stop.

TRAVIS J. SUMNICHT, 34, of Verona, at 4:13 p.m. Monday, May 23, in the 2300 block of Milton Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated, third offense, after police received a report of a man down.

ISAIAH J. SWANSON, 20, of Janesville, at 1:58 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the intersection of Atwood Avenue and Milwaukee Street, Janesville, on charges of operating while intoxicated, first offense, after police conducted a traffic stop for failure to display a license plate.

Reported

VANDALISM at 7:19 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, in the 1600 block of Winchester Place, Janesville. A man reported that the back window of his truck had been smashed out by an unknown person.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON at 4:49 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at Kwik Trip, 3123 Highway 51, Janesville. An employee reported seeing a woman they thought might be engaging in prostitution.

THEFT at 4:47 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at Fast Eddy’s, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville. Officers responded to a security alarm to find that two unknown people had broken into the restaurant and stolen five bottles of liquor and damaged two slot machines.

ATTEMPTED THEFT at 12:29 p.m. Thursday, May 19, on the 2200 block of Garden Drive, Janesville. A teenage boy broke into his neighbor’s vehicle and was found sitting in it, and later fled back into his house after being spotted, and fled a second time when police attempted to speak with his guardians.

THEFT at 9:08 a.m. Friday, May 20, at the Cobblestone Hotel, 20 W. Milwaukee Street, Janesville. An employee reported that a woman had trespassed on the property and had stolen a bottle of vodka.

THEFT at 11:31 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Pizza Hut, 2011 W. Court St., Janesville. A delivery driver reported that his silver Chevy Equinox was stolen after he left it running and unlocked as he went into the restaurant.

CIVIL DISPUTE at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, May 21, in the first block of North Atwood Avenue, Janesville. Germantown police asked Janesville police to help facilitate the retrieval of a vehicle that a Germantown teenage boy had given to a Janesville teenage boy in a trade without the disclosing that the vehicle the Germantown teen had was owned by his mother.

THEFT at 11:39 p.m. Saturday, May 21, in the 3200 block of Village Court, Janesville. A man reported that he had left his vehicle parked outside for no more than half an hour with the keys inside it when it was stolen from the parking lot. Police later recovered the vehicle but could not find the keys.

VANDALISM at 1:20 a.m. Sunday, May 22, at the North Parker Drive parking ramp, Janesville. Police found a fire extinguisher had been discharged on the third floor of the parking ramp. Surveillance video of the incident was found and police disseminated photographs within the police department to help identify the suspects.