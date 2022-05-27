ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Valley high school receives possible threat. Police plan to increase presence

By Bryant-Jon Anteola
 4 days ago

The Tulare Police Department will increase its officer presence Friday at Tulare Union High after a threat against the high school was posted on social media.

“Although it is very possibly a hoax, we are not taking it lightly,” the Tulare Police Department posted on Facebook on Thursday night. “Detectives were called out to investigate and will leave no stone unturned.”

Tulare Police plan to have a team of officers on campus prior to student arrival Friday morning and extra staffing on campus throughout the day.

The public is urged to contact the Tulare Police if anyone has information regarding who is responsible for creating the threatening post.

The threatening posts of violence on the school comes a couple of days after a mass shooting occurred at an elementary school in Texas and 21 people, including 19 children, were killed.

