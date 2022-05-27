ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Subdued Alibaba strikes fitting new tone

By Robyn Mak
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MXyvD_0fryGqYH00

HONG KONG, May 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - In uncertain times, mundane things stand out. For China's Alibaba (9988.HK), the focus of its new chief financial officer on cost cuts and better-than-expected sales growth powered a 15% stock rally. The e-commerce group thwacked by regulatory issues and Covid woes is taking control where it can. But exercising financial discipline in a slowing economy invites trouble too.

On the face of it, record low growth is nothing to celebrate. Still, Alibaba's $30 billion of revenue in the three months to March, up 9% from a year earlier, beat analyst forecasts and impressed against a slew of bleak macroeconomic indicators. Smaller losses in online videos and food delivery, as well as a rare dividend from financial technology affiliate Ant, were also welcome positives from an otherwise gloomy set of results announced on Thursday.

The tone set by Toby Xu, who took over as finance chief in April, resonates with investors who’ve endured a 55% drop in the company’s share price in one year. The low-key former accountant stressed a focus on cost optimisation and control. While he did not provide specific targets, Xu said during an analyst call that it would involve things like scaling down some units and cutting back on marketing. It's a notable shift from his predecessor Maggie Wu, who oversaw Alibaba's M&A sprees and costly subsidy battles in food delivery and online groceries. Wu remains a director on the board.

There are risks, though. China's technology titans have been under immense scrutiny from regulators and the public on everything from disorderly expansion of capital to how they treat employees. Issues such as grueling work hours are particularly sensitive. Equally, trimming too much fat at a vulnerable moment for the Chinese economy risks the ire of officials and others. Just last week, Tencent (0700.HK) boss Pony Ma reposted an article on his social media account, highlighting the sentence, "The way some netizens care about the economy is: Firms can go bankrupt, but they cannot fire staff; firms can go bankrupt, but they cannot have overtime work". It created enough of a stir to suggest Xu will be walking a tightrope.

Follow @mak_robyn on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

- Alibaba on May 26 reported revenue of 204.1 billion yuan ($30.3 billion) in the three months to end-March, an increase of 9% from a year earlier.

- Adjusted earnings, after excluding share-based compensation and fair value changes in the company's equity investments, fell 24% to 19.8 billion yuan ($2.94 billion).

- The company said it believed it was "not prudent" to give financial guidance for the year ahead given Covid-19-related risks outside of its control and which were "difficult for us to predict."

- Alibaba's New York shares closed up 15% to $94.48 on May 26 following the results.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China further expedites cross-border financing for small companies

SHANGHAI, May 31 (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange regulator said on Tuesday it would further expedite cross-border financing for high-tech and innovative Chinese companies. Since 2018, China has launched pilot schemes in nine provinces or cities to allow small, high-tech companies to borrow freely from overseas within a certain...
ECONOMY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-FX steady in data-heavy session; Zloty outperforms CEE

* Turkish annual economic growth surges 7.3% in Q1. * Hungary central bank seen slowing rate hikes - poll. * Turkish trade deficit nearly doubles in April as imports soar. May 31 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty outperformed its central European peers on Tuesday following the country’s first-quarter growth of 8.5%, while emerging market shares gained for a fifth session as Chinese stocks advanced on easing COVID-19 curbs in Shanghai.
CURRENCIES
Reuters

China to halve purchase tax for small-engine cars

SHANGHAI, May 31 (Reuters) - China's purchase tax for small-engine cars will be halved, the s Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday, in a move to boost auto sales and support an economy damaged by locked downs imposed in major cities to stamp out outbreaks of COVID-19 . The government...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ant
Reuters

Decline in China's factory activity slows as COVID curbs ease

BEIJING, May 31 (Reuters) - China's factory activity fell at a slower pace in May as COVID-19 curbs in major manufacturing hubs eased, but movement controls continued to weigh on demand and production, raising concerns about economic growth in the second quarter. The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

India asked to supply more than 1.5 mln tonnes wheat

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Reuters) - India has received requests for the supply of more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat from several countries that need the staple to overcome shortages triggered by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, trade and government sources said on Monday. "More than half a...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Record high inflation pushes eurozone shares to session lows

May 31 (Reuters) - Eurozone shares hit session lows on Tuesday after data showed inflation rose to a record high in May, spurring bets of bigger interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB). Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 8.1% in May from 7.4%...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japan drops target date to balance budget in mid-year draft roadmap

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan dropped a timeframe for balancing its primary budget in a draft mid-year economic policy roadmap on Tuesday, in an apparent move to meet growing calls for stimulus spending to reflate the pandemic-hit economy. The mid-year draft is Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's first since taking...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Japan's April factory output slumps in sign of pressure on economy

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan's factories posted a sharp fall in output in April as China's COVID-19 lockdowns and wider supply disruptions took a heavy toll on manufacturers, clouding the outlook for the trade-reliant economy. Separate data showed retail sales posted the largest rise in nearly a year as...
RETAIL
Reuters

South Africa's rand steady ahead of unemployment, trade data

JOHANNESBURG, May 31 (Reuters) - The South African rand steadied against the U.S. dollar early on Tuesday, ahead of the release of first-quarter unemployment data and the latest trade balance figures. At 0615 GMT, the rand traded at 15.4800 against the dollar, near its previous close of around 15.4700. Statistics...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Britain proposes safety net against failing stablecoins

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry set out plans on Tuesday for adapting existing rules to deal for any major stablecoin collapses, such as with TerraUSD this month. It is the latest sign of how regulators are trying to catch up with fast-moving developments in crypto markets...
MARKETS
Reuters

Shanghai to cancel "unreasonable restrictions" to resume work - official

SHANGHAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Shanghai authorities will cancel many conditions for businesses to resume work from Wednesday, a city official said on Sunday, easing a city-wide lockdown that began some two months ago. The government will revise guidelines for epidemic prevention and control of returning to work, cancel “unreasonable...
ECONOMY
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures slip on inflation fears, eyes on Powell-Biden talks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Futures down: Dow 0.50%, S&P 0.43%, Nasdaq 0.06%. May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday as soaring oil prices and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official spooked investors, with focus turning to talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the day.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy