Coco Gauff advanced in the 2022 French Open on Sunday. And she's hoping the Miami Heat are able to do the same thing in the NBA playoffs. The 18-year-old American took down Elise Mertens of Belgium in straight sets to reach the French Open quarterfinals for a second straight year. Following the victory, Gauff made her way over to a TV camera to write down her prediction for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO