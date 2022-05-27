ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One killed, one hospitalized after car crash in Huntington Beach

By Matthew Rodriguez
CBS LA
CBS LA
A vehicle that was involved in a chase with Fountain Valley police crashed into in Huntington Beach, killing one and hospitalizing another.

The pursuit was canceled before the crash.

According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, the crash happened at 7:30 p.m. on Brookhurst and Bushard Street. While HBPD was not involved in the pursuit, the department is handling the investigation since the crash happened in their city.

Both the deceased and the injured person were inside of the pursuit vehicle.

