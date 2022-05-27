ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Rangers score 3 in 9th off A's bullpen in 4-1 win

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QiwXK_0fryEFPA00

OAKLAND (AP) -- Adolis García doubled in pinch-runner Eli White in the top of the ninth inning, Nathaniel Lowe followed with a two-run homer, and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Thursday night.

García and Kole Calhoun each had two hits as the Rangers won their second straight after dropping three in a row on their 10-game road trip. Texas also scored a run on a bases-loaded walk by Andy Ibañez.

Chad Pinder had two hits for Oakland. The A's have lost 12 of their last 14 at home.

The Rangers scored late off the A's bullpen after starters Martín Pérez and Frankie Montas kept both offenses in check.

Jonah Heim began the winning rally off Lou Trivino (1-3) with a single up the middle just past the glove of diving second baseman Sheldon Neuse. After White replaced Heim, Garcia lashed a sharp double into the left field corner. Lowe, who was in a 10-for-78 funk (.128), then hit his third home run of the season.

Pérez pitched seven strong innings of four-hit ball but left with no decision in his 200th career start.

Pérez's streak of 25 consecutive scoreless innings on the road ended in the fourth on a changeup that bounced underneath the glove of catcher Heim, allowing Pinder to score from third. Pinder singled leading off the inning and went to third on Sean Murphy's double.

Montas had 11 strikeouts in seven strong innings. He allowed three hits and an unearned run, which came after a fielding error by shortstop Elvis Andrus.

Matt Bush (2-1) retired three batters to win. Joe Barlow worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth for his eighth save.

The A's missed an opportunity in the seventh when leadoff hitter Christian Bethancourt was ruled out for interference. Bethancourt bunted down the first base line and went to second when Pérez's flip throw to first baseman Lowe sailed down the line. Umpires quickly made the out call and A's manager Mark Kotsay came out to argue. Andrus, the next batter, doubled.

EXTRA BASES

Montas moved into a tie with Catfish Hunter for third place on the A's list with nine games with 10 or more strikeouts. Vida Blue holds the franchise record with 21. … Pérez had a hand-written note inscribed above the bill on his cap that read: 4 Uvalde, a reference to the school shooting in Texas earlier this week that killed 19 students and two teachers. … The attendance at the Coliseum was 3,203. It's the fifth time this season that the crowd has been less than 3,300.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: RHP José Leclerc allowed one run in two innings of his first rehab start with Double-A Frisco. Leclerc began the season on the 60-day Injured List after undergoing elbow surgery in March 2021.

UP NEXT

A's LHP Cole Irvin (2-2, 2.94 ERA) makes his second start since coming off the injured list. Irvin beat Texas in April for Oakland's only win of that three-game series. Rangers RHP Jon Gray (1-2, 5.14 ERA) has allowed 10 runs in the first inning of his six starts this season.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Alvarez hits 2 long homers to lead Astros past A's 5-1

OAKLAND -- Yordan Álvarez might have been the only person unimpressed by his pair of tape-measure home runs.Álvarez hit a pair of no-doubt homers, Framber Valdez pitched a two-hitter for a rare complete game and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Monday.After being held to five runs the previous four games, the Astros bats woke up against Oakland ace Paul Blackburn (5-1).Álvarez hit a 469-foot drive to give Houston its first run in the fourth against Blackburn and added a 444-foot shot to nearly the same spot in the eighth off A.J. Puk for his 14th homer...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS San Francisco

Semien slams, Rangers rout A's 11-4

OAKLAND (AP) -- Marcus Semien hit a grand slam for his first home run after signing with Texas in the offseason, Corey Seager and Adolis García added back-to-back shots and the Rangers routed the Oakland Athletics 11-4 on Saturday.Texas had a season-high 18 hits, the most by the team since Sept. 8, 2019. The Rangers matched their longest winning streak of the season with their fourth straight. Seven players had multiple hits, including three with three each.Semien played with Oakland from 2015-2020 and was an All-Star last season with Toronto before signing with Texas for seven years and $175 million....
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS San Francisco

Casali's HR gives Giants 5-4 10th inning win over Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Curt Casali hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat Philadelphia 5-4 on Monday in a long-ball contest that extended the Phillies losing streak to four and added pressure to manager Joe Girardi."Sometimes, what you are going through seems like the worst thing you've ever gone through," Girardi said. "But you can probably look back and point to another spot. They just have to continue to work and grind this out. It's going to turn — it's going to. I believe in them."Philadelphia has lost 11 of 15 games and at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS San Francisco

Cincinnati Reds outfielder slaps Giants Joc Pederson in fantasy football dispute

CINCINNATI (AP) — San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson said Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham slapped him prior to Friday's series opener over a dispute about their fantasy football league.While the Giants warmed up in the outfield, Pham confronted Pederson and smacked him in the face before the pair was separated.Major League Baseball is investigating, and Pham agreed to be scratched from Cincinnati's lineup shortly before first pitch pending results of the inquiry.Pederson said after the Reds' 5-1 victory that he was accused of cheating for placing a player on injured reserve and replacing him with a free agent in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
CBS San Francisco

Fellow managers offer Giants skipper support for anthem protest

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Several of Gabe Kapler's fellow managers are offering their support for his decision to avoid the field during the national anthem as a protest following the school shootings in southwestern Texas.Kapler, manager of the San Francisco Giants, said Friday he doesn't plan to be on the field for the anthem "until I feel better about the direction of our country. I don't expect it to move the needle necessarily. It's just something that I feel strongly enough about to take that step."One day after Kapler's comments, no uniformed Giants were on the field for the anthem before the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Giants manager Gabe Kapler suspends protest, stands for anthem on Memorial Day

PHILADELPHIA -- Days after announcing he would not participate in game-day national anthem ceremonies to protest the nation's gun policies, San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler came out to stand for the anthem on Memorial Day before the Giants game against Philadelphia.The Giants were playing the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Monday afternoon and Kapler was on the field for a pregame ceremony honoring fallen servicemembers along with the national anthem. In a blog post Monday, Kapler said for Memorial Day, he would suspend his protest which he announced following the massacre of children at an elementary school in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS San Francisco

Ailing Warriors may be ready to go for NBA Finals

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gary Payton II is expected to return for the Golden State Warriors at some point during the NBA Finals from a broken left elbow that he injured when Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks committed a hard foul across Payton's head on a layup attempt during the playoffs' second round.Game 1 of the finals is Thursday night at Chase Center, just more than four weeks after Payton's awkward fall at Memphis on May 3 — and that would be right within the timetable range envisioned for him to heal. Payton is left-handed but has been gaining strength with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Injured Iguodala playing role of championship whisperer for NBA Finals-bound Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- While he may be sidelined with a neck injury, veteran Golden State forward Andre Iguodala still remains a key link in the playoff DNA that has driven the Warriors to this week's NBA Finals.It goes well beyond box scores and minutes played. If there is a thing called a championship whisperer, it is Iguodala."Andre in particular was just incredible this year and continues to be so with his counseling and advice," said Golden State head coach Steve Kerr. "And he does it in a way only Andre can. With humor and sarcasm and cryptic messaging."Amid...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Gray
Person
José Leclerc
Person
Cole Irvin
Person
Sheldon Neuse
Person
Christian Bethancourt
Person
Kole Calhoun
Person
Elvis Andrus
Person
Chad Pinder
Person
Adolis García
Person
Vida Blue
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Homer
CBS San Francisco

Suspect steals Oakland police car leading to wild East Bay pursuit

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN)  -- A female suspect stole an Oakland police car, leading officers on a wild chase all the way to Vallejo before her arrest after crashing into a pole.Authorities said the incident began around 8 p.m. in Oakland when the fully marked patrol car was stolen from the 500 block of Lake Park Ave.Oakland police and California Highway Patrol officers chased the car into Vallejo, where Vallejo police took over. After the stolen patrol car hit a pole, the suspect, a Pittsburg resident, was taken into custody,  The drama didn't end there -- the vehicle burst into flames after she was arrested.No officers were injured during the incident, police said. No information was available as whether or not the woman was injured. Investigators from the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit responded to the scene for the follow-up investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.  
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Happy shoppers hit San Jose's Santana Row on holiday afternoon

SAN JOSE -- Perfect weather and no COVID health restrictions seemed to put shoppers in a buying mood on the Memorial Day holiday as they filled the sidewalks at Santana Row. They were easing up on the purse strings and filling up their shopping bags."Now we can come out and have a little bit more freedom. Spend the money we didn't get to spend during the pandemic," said Kimmel Rodrigues, a shopper in San Jose.Nationwide, retail sales rose one percent in April according to the National Retail Federation. The increase could indicate consumers are weathering the chilling effect of...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Twin Peaks SF Pride pink triangle will feature daytime sparkle this year

SAN FRANCISCO – This year's pink triangle installation on San Francisco's Twin Peaks will sparkle both day and night with the addition of more than 1 1/2 miles of sparkling streamers, organizers said.The lighting of the acre-sized triangle to kick off Pride Month is set for Wednesday evening.The pink triangle project was started in 1996 by Patrick Carney, who worked with volunteers to create the pink canvas triangle over Pride weekend. In 2020, the arts nonprofit Illuminate partnered with Carney to light the triangle with 2,700 pink LED lights, and in 2021 Illuminate extended the triangle's run to all of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose family's sign aims to raise ALS awareness

SAN JOSE -- A San Jose woman who is battling ALS -- commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease -- has come up with a creative way to bring much-needed attention to the disease."Your happy life that you had, your dreams and your future have all been ripped away from you," Jamie Berry told KPIX 5, describing what happened to her when she discovered she had ALS.Since being diagnosed with ALS, the disease has slowly robbed Jamie of the ability to move any part of her body below the neck. But she still has a voice and is determined to use...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Athletics#Ap#The Texas Rangers#The Oakland Athletics 4 1
CBS San Francisco

Headliner Momotombo SF ready to rock Carnaval San Francisco

HAYWARD -- This year's Carnaval San Francisco headliner is ready to get festival-goers grooving to Latin rock on Sunday. The annual festival and parade is making a return after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The 10-piece band known as Momotombo SF is doing its final rehearsal at a Hayward recording studio before they take over the biggest stage. "I was born and raised in San Francisco so it means a lot, we're actually coming home. This is a big part of the cultural tradition in the Mission District and it's also part of cultural preservation because San Francisco's changing very...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Virus that attacks wild rabbits detected at wildlife refuge near Modesto

VERNALIS -- A virus that kills rabbits has reached California, officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) announced on Friday.Rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus 2, or RHDV2, was found in a deceased riparian brush rabbit at the San Joaquin River National Wildlife Refuge on May 20. The riparian brush rabbit is endangered and closely monitored by wildlife agencies."This is a discovery we hoped would never occur," said CDFW Senior Wildlife veterinarian Dr. Deana Clifford. The vet said they had planned for the virus' arrival with a proactive vaccination effort but that "we are in the very early...
CBS San Francisco

Santa Cruz Boardwalk attracting more Bay Area 'staycationers' facing high gas prices

SANTA CRUZ -- High gas prices are forcing some Bay Area families to change their plans this holiday weekend, keeping things local.Pain at the pump can take all the fun out of a summer road trip, that is unless you don't drive far. For Nicole Shepard's family from Sacramento, that's exactly what they did.Look up the cheapest gas prices in California at GasBuddy.com"We had a couple of trips planned and we had to cancel them just because it was going to cost $700 in gas," Shepard said.They came with the kids to camp on the coast and visit the Santa...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area events, Mount Diablo beacon to commemorate Memorial Day

Memorial Day will be commemorated by several ceremonies around the Bay Area on Monday and the beacon atop Mount Diablo will shine at sunset and throughout the night to honor fallen U.S. service members. Events include an 11 a.m. ceremony at the San Francisco National Cemetery in the Presidio, with a Gold Star Family wreath presentation, the U.S. Air Force Band and participation by veterans. Across the bay in Alameda, Memorial Day events aboard the the USS Hornet Sea, Air and Space Museum will include an 11 a.m. ceremony, with guest speakers and a memorial wreath toss into the bay....
DIABLO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Gold Star mother encourages shift in perspective about Memorial Day

Gold Star Mom Karen Meredith made sure her son's tombstone was the most decorated at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day Monday, 18 years ago to the day that First Lieutenant Kenneth Ballard was killed in a tank accident in Najaf, Iraq. "They're not a number, it's not a headstone. It's a real person behind that," Meredith told KPIX 5. "Kenneth was 26 years old. He was my only child."Ballard enlisted in the Army three months after graduating from Mountain View High School. He was the fourth generation of Army officers in his family."He really loved being in the military," said...
FESTIVAL
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested in April fatal shooting in East San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Police arrested two men in the shooting death last month of another man in East San Jose, authorities said Friday.San Jose residents Johnson Nguyen, 38, and Henry Nguyen, 33, are suspected in the April 2 shooting on the 1900 block of Aborn Road just west of E.Capitol Expressway. Police said they don't believe the suspects are related.Officers arrived at the location at around 7:15 a.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. On May 18, officers with the department's Covert Response Unit arrested Johnson Nguyen and Henry Nguyen. The two are currently in custody at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.The victim was not identified. He was the 5th homicide in San Jose in 2022.  Police asked anyone with information to contact the department's homicide unit at 408-277-5283 or e-mail 4104@sanjoseca.gov or 3440@sanjoseca.gov.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mission lowriders a highlight of San Francisco's returning Carnaval Parade

SAN FRANCISCO -- This Sunday, the Carnaval Grand Parade returns to the streets of San Francisco's Mission, including a procession of lowriders that is always a highlight.40 years ago, Roberto Hernandez was engaged in what was considered at the time criminal activity: He was riding low and slow on the streets of San Francisco."I was arrested 113 times during that period," Hernandez said. The experience inspired him to form the Lowrider Council of San Francisco to fight police crackdowns on lowriders which he saw as being excessive and motivated by racial bias."Here in the Mission, we were not white; we were...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco DA sues fisherman for illegally crabbing at Farallon Islands

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin sued a local fisherman last week for illegally catching hundreds of Dungeness crabs in the protected North Farallon Islands State Marine Reserve.State Department of Fish and Wildlife investigators said they found over 90 crab traps within the ecologically fragile area off Northern California, where fishing of any kind is prohibited."Our officers received an anonymous tip from a commercial fisherman who said he saw another fisherman's crab traps in the Marine Protected Area. He was concerned that this fisherman's illegal activities would put other law-abiding fisherman in a bad light,"...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
59K+
Followers
22K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy