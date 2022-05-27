CORDOVA — Guy Kenneth Miller, 66, of Cordova, MD, passed away at home on May 17, 2022, after a brave battle with ALS. He is predeceased by his mother Irene Broyhill, and brothers Timothy and Eric Miller, and is survived by wife Cynthia Miller, children Michelle and Jonathon Brewer, Danielle and Christopher Duschel, Cameron Miller, and Macyn Miller, and granddaughter Layla Brewer. He is also survived by parents Paul and Mary Miller and Jerry and Maggie Broyhill, brother Scott and Margaret Miller, and sister Rene and Jeff Ryals.

In his early years, he built residential and commercial buildings across Maryland from his self-started business. He used those talents to later serve on the Architectural Committee during the construction of an expansion at Christ's Church, Kent Island, MD. He earned a B.S. in Computer Science and nearly a M.S. in Cybersecurity from UMBC. He retired from NSA after 38 years of government and contractor service and played on the Agency's volleyball and softball teams. In his spare time, he was involved with the Boy Scouts with his son Cameron, cheered on his kids at their sporting events, and took his family to his favorite place on earth, Walt Disney World.

Guy was a kind and loving father who would do anything to provide for and spend time with his family. He found joy in model trains, anything Disney, and the outdoors. Although he will be missed, those who surrounded him find solace in knowing that he is no longer in pain and has joined his mother and brothers in heaven. As the third member of his family to pass away from ALS, we pray that a cure will be found for this tragic disease.

A visitation will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 106 Shamrock Rd. Chester, MD 21619 on Monday, May 23, 2022 from 2PM - 4PM and 6PM - 8PM. The funeral service will be held at Kent Island United Methodist Church, 2739 Cox Neck Rd. Chester, MD 21619 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 11AM with burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton, MD. For online condolences go to www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

