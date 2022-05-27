ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grasonville, MD

William Marvin Akers "Bill"

Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26JxaZ_0fryE18F00

GRAASONVILLE — William "Bill" Akers of Grasonville, MD died May 23, 2022 at his home surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was 82.

Born on March 20, 1940 in McLeansboro, IL the son of the late Rev. Archie and Mary Akers. The oldest of four children and known to his family and childhood friends as "Butch". Growing up in Illinois he was a graduate of Grayville High School Class of 1959. Shortly after graduating he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he was stationed in Tokyo, Japan. The Air Force is what brought him to Maryland where he would meet his wife, Janet Melvin; they were married on September 11, 1981. They would reside in Grasonville, MD as they started their family.

Bill's work always included vehicles. Whether it was running a body shop or owning and operating a trucking company, even in retirement he was driving a truck for Harris Seafood in Grasonville. His love for cars extended past work. He would often tow vehicles for friends, enjoyed spending time at car shows and even buying, selling and trading vehicles. He was a family man who loved spending time with his wife, daughters and grandchildren. It didn't matter to him what they were doing as long as they were doing it together. He taught his girls to put God first, value hard work, cherish their family and change their own oil! Bill was a man of God, studying his bible daily and attending church as a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church in Grasonville, MD where if the doors were open he was there.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years Janet Akers of Grasonville, MD. Two daughters; Jessica Cornell (Mike) and Julie Darling (Wayne) all of Centreville, MD. Five grandchildren; Elizabeth, Brianne, Caroline, Michael "Bruiser" and Caleb "Num Num". Sisters; Janet Watson of VA and Donna Buchanan of IL. Brother; Dale Akers of IL. He was preceded in death by two nieces; Kristi Watson and Pam Swift and a nephew; Jamie Melvin.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday May 31, 2022 from 6PM to 8PM at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home 106 Shamrock Road Chester, MD 21619. Where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday June 1, 2022 at 11AM. Interment will immediately follow the service at Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville, MD. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Drive Centreville, MD 21617. For online condolences see www.fhnfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of William Akers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Grasonville, MD
City
Centreville, MD
State
Maryland State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Watson
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Bay Times & Record Observer

Bay Times & Record Observer

Chester, MD
29
Followers
140
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/qa/

Comments / 0

Community Policy