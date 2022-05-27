William Marvin Akers "Bill"

GRAASONVILLE — William "Bill" Akers of Grasonville, MD died May 23, 2022 at his home surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was 82.

Born on March 20, 1940 in McLeansboro, IL the son of the late Rev. Archie and Mary Akers. The oldest of four children and known to his family and childhood friends as "Butch". Growing up in Illinois he was a graduate of Grayville High School Class of 1959. Shortly after graduating he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he was stationed in Tokyo, Japan. The Air Force is what brought him to Maryland where he would meet his wife, Janet Melvin; they were married on September 11, 1981. They would reside in Grasonville, MD as they started their family.

Bill's work always included vehicles. Whether it was running a body shop or owning and operating a trucking company, even in retirement he was driving a truck for Harris Seafood in Grasonville. His love for cars extended past work. He would often tow vehicles for friends, enjoyed spending time at car shows and even buying, selling and trading vehicles. He was a family man who loved spending time with his wife, daughters and grandchildren. It didn't matter to him what they were doing as long as they were doing it together. He taught his girls to put God first, value hard work, cherish their family and change their own oil! Bill was a man of God, studying his bible daily and attending church as a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church in Grasonville, MD where if the doors were open he was there.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years Janet Akers of Grasonville, MD. Two daughters; Jessica Cornell (Mike) and Julie Darling (Wayne) all of Centreville, MD. Five grandchildren; Elizabeth, Brianne, Caroline, Michael "Bruiser" and Caleb "Num Num". Sisters; Janet Watson of VA and Donna Buchanan of IL. Brother; Dale Akers of IL. He was preceded in death by two nieces; Kristi Watson and Pam Swift and a nephew; Jamie Melvin.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday May 31, 2022 from 6PM to 8PM at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home 106 Shamrock Road Chester, MD 21619. Where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday June 1, 2022 at 11AM. Interment will immediately follow the service at Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville, MD. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Drive Centreville, MD 21617. For online condolences see www.fhnfuneralhome.com

