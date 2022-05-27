ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Sound Off for May 27, 2022

Newspaper stories

I’d rather see a front-page story about a successful Mississippi businesswoman than Carl the Rooster. I know the Sun Herald won’t publish this.

Open borders?

Please stop repeating the lie that we do not have open borders. We do not have open borders if you try legally to enter the US. We do have open borders if you want to cross illegally into Texas. Just watch the news. Yes, they are able to capture some, but many get away and disappear never to be seen again, so please stop repeating this lie.

Vetting process

The letter writer keeps twisting the words to make it sound like everyone who crosses the border illegally is vetted before they are released into the country. The vetting starts after they are released into the country. Since the vetting starts after they are released, we have open borders, plain and simple. Quit stating otherwise. A terrorist in this country to assassinate George Bush did not get caught for two weeks? Many of these illegals are never to be found after they are released, thus the vetting is useless. Until the vetting occurs prior to release, like all other countries, we have open borders.

Two thoughts

First I believe that the only place for semi automatic and automatic weapons is military and police. No individual needs one, no exceptions. As a side note, they are illegal for hunting so not sure what they can be used for. Second, parents allow video games to take over as in-house babysitter. Parents need to start taking more responsibility for establishing social and moral standards with their children.

Make it happen

I would hope all candidates running for office would remove pictures of themselves with guns. Imagine how frightening that imagine is to see especially for children. Please. At least support and pass legislation for background checks for gun buyers.

Georgia elections

Congrats to the people of Georgia in their vote to save democracy. Republicans smartly voted to not let the 30% of hard right Republican election deniers control their party. They confirmed that the big lie is just that, and state after state doing numerous recounts have proven it.

Thank you

Thank you President Biden for standing up to Russia and China.

