Margaret Ann Brooks Egan "Peggy" QUEENSTOWN — Margaret "Peggy" Egan Brooks was born on December 9th, 1940 in Plainfield, NJ, the daughter of Joseph B. Egan, Jr. and Marcella Whelan Egan.

Peggy died on May 17th in Queenstown, MD.

Peggy's family moved to Orlando, FL for her father's citrus business in the early 1940's and eventually settled in Vero Beach in 1948. Peggy graduated from Dunbarton College of Holy Cross in Washington, D.C. and married Charles Howard Brooks, Jr. in 1963. They settled in Baltimore, but also lived on Maryland's Eastern Shore for 7 years during her husband's telephone career.

She is survived by her wonderful husband and their three children, Kathleen Brooks McEntee (and Francis McEntee), Patricia Brooks Schulz (and David Schulz), and Thomas Brooks (and Shannon Brooks) and 7 grandchildren, Claire McEntee; Emily and Lauren Schulz; Madison, Lane, Sky and Harper Brooks.

Peggy thrived raising their children, volunteering in their schools in Easton and Towson, volunteering at Greater Baltimore Medical Center, St. Peter's Alter Society, Hospice of Queen Anne's and Estate Treasures. She enjoyed tennis from her teens until reaching age 80. In her retirement in Queenstown, she enjoyed traveling, gardening, and golf as well as her tennis.

There will be visitation at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 106 Shamrock Rd. Chester, MD on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 from 2PM - 4 PM and 6PM - 8PM. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, located at 303 Chesterfield Ave. Centreville, MD 21617 on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 11AM, followed by a Repass in Corbaley Hall behind the church. A private Inurnment will be held at the Naval Academy Cemetery's Columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, Maryland or Our Mother of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church in Centreville, Maryland.

