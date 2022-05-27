ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centreville, MD

Margaret Ann Brooks (Egan) "Peggy"

Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 4 days ago

Margaret Ann Brooks Egan "Peggy" QUEENSTOWN — Margaret "Peggy" Egan Brooks was born on December 9th, 1940 in Plainfield, NJ, the daughter of Joseph B. Egan, Jr. and Marcella Whelan Egan.

Peggy died on May 17th in Queenstown, MD.

Peggy's family moved to Orlando, FL for her father's citrus business in the early 1940's and eventually settled in Vero Beach in 1948. Peggy graduated from Dunbarton College of Holy Cross in Washington, D.C. and married Charles Howard Brooks, Jr. in 1963. They settled in Baltimore, but also lived on Maryland's Eastern Shore for 7 years during her husband's telephone career.

She is survived by her wonderful husband and their three children, Kathleen Brooks McEntee (and Francis McEntee), Patricia Brooks Schulz (and David Schulz), and Thomas Brooks (and Shannon Brooks) and 7 grandchildren, Claire McEntee; Emily and Lauren Schulz; Madison, Lane, Sky and Harper Brooks.

Peggy thrived raising their children, volunteering in their schools in Easton and Towson, volunteering at Greater Baltimore Medical Center, St. Peter's Alter Society, Hospice of Queen Anne's and Estate Treasures. She enjoyed tennis from her teens until reaching age 80. In her retirement in Queenstown, she enjoyed traveling, gardening, and golf as well as her tennis.

There will be visitation at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 106 Shamrock Rd. Chester, MD on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 from 2PM - 4 PM and 6PM - 8PM. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, located at 303 Chesterfield Ave. Centreville, MD 21617 on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 11AM, followed by a Repass in Corbaley Hall behind the church. A private Inurnment will be held at the Naval Academy Cemetery's Columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, Maryland or Our Mother of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church in Centreville, Maryland.

For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, MD
City
Towson, MD
City
Centreville, MD
City
Queen Anne, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Queenstown, MD
State
Washington State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Brooks
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Bay Times & Record Observer

Bay Times & Record Observer

Chester, MD
29
Followers
140
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/qa/

Comments / 0

Community Policy