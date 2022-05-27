ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Two separate human trafficking rescues in Tuscaloosa within one week

By Lauren Harksen
wbrc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two teenage girls are now home with their families after calling 911 from a Tuscaloosa hotel room. It’s the second human trafficking rescue in the city within a week. It’s an issue becoming all-too common in the Tuscaloosa area. Thankfully, the latest trafficking victims...

www.wbrc.com

Comments / 3

wbrc.com

Authorities recapture inmate who escaped Sunday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An inmate who escaped Sunday afternoon has been recaptured. Sharon Simmons left from her assigned job location around 2:27 p.m in Birmingham. She was serving a 20 year sentence for third-degree burglary out of Tuscaloosa. She was last seen wearing a navy blue, pink, yellow and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Man killed in weekend Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was killed in an early Sunday shooting. Lt. Jarrett Williams said officers found the victim in the 1600 block of Highland Avenue at about 3 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and no other...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Man killed in Tuscaloosa County accident

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 29-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County on Monday, May 30, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Ramone A. Hardy, of Tuscaloosa, was killed when he drove off the roadway, struck a utility pole and his car overturned. Hardy was...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Mother’s cry for help for missing son

PICKENS Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A mother’s cry for help from Reform in Pickens County and has been dating back more than a year. It’s the story of 30-year old Preston Peeks. Peeks has been missing since he walked away from his home in Pickens County on February 15, 2021.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Kayaker reported missing in Walker County found asleep in bed

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: The missing kayaker was found safe and asleep in their bed, authorities said. Several fire departments are searching for a kayaker who was reported missing Saturday evening in Walker County. The Walker County Sheriff's Office is also on the scene at the bridge over...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

First responder shortage impacting community safety

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police and fire departments all across the state are struggling with staffing. A shortage of applicants for first responder jobs is impacting departments of every shape and size. We’ve heard of staffing complaints from several departments all across the region. The Jasper Fire Department, the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

26-year-old Alberta man killed in car crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 26-year-old was killed in a crash in Dallas County Saturday night according to officials. Brian B. Marsh was driving a Chevy Impala on Alabama 5 around 11:30 p.m. when his vehicle left the road and struck several trees. According to deputies he was not wearing...
ALBERTA, AL
wbrc.com

Possible drowning at Smith Lake in Cullman County

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is on scene at Smith Lake for a possible drowning situation on Monday. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office has deployed a dive team. Senior trooper Brandon Bailey said crews are on scene near Crane Hill. Members of ALEA,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Local woman dies in crash, mourned by community

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Cullman woman known for her giving heart and give-back mentality was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.  Patricia Peinhardt, 82, of Cullman was pronounced deceased at CRMC after being transferred there from the scene of the accident according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.  CPD Sgt. Joey Duncan said this is the first traffic fatality for the Cullman Police Department this year.  “A 1990 F-250 traveling southbound on Main Avenue collided with a 2009 Mini Cooper traveling eastbound on 7th Street at the intersection of Main Avenue,” Duncan said. “The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. and there was one fatality. The other driver was not injured.” Duncan said the crash is still under investigation and if anyone has information or was a witness to the crash, please contact him at the CPD at: (256) 734-1434. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Missing kayaker in Walker Co. found safe

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: FOUND SAFE!. A search is underway for a missing kayaker in Walker County. We are told the kayaker is a woman. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is searching around the Blackwater Bridge in the area of Curry Highway. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is also helping by providing a helicopter.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Train moves after blocking Pelham railroad crossing for hours

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A CSX train blocked a railroad crossing in Pelham until Monday afternoon according to police. The train was stopped at the Hwy 52 W and Lee St. crossing. According to Pelham Police, CSX did not give reason for the blockage. Drivers were asked to use alternate...
PELHAM, AL
CBS 42

Woman facing charge of menacing in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was taken into custody after allegedly pointing a gun at a man, who then fired shots at her in the same parking lot as a Tuscaloosa police officer Thursday in Tuscaloosa. According to Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes, a Tuscaloosa officer was working a private property accident on Old Greensboro Road […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
kentuckytoday.com

Alabama church hires minister of ‘one mile missions’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (BP) – This past Sunday (May 22), Heritage Baptist Church made a historic step toward reaching their neighbors – they called Frederick L. Harris Sr. to be their minister of one mile missions. “We want to become a church that looks more like our neighborhood, and...
MONTGOMERY, AL

