BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A few isolated thundershowers managed to creep their way into east Alabama from Georgia tonight, but our First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar shows them fizzling out this evening. So, expect a mostly clear sky overnight with lows falling into the upper 60s and low 70s by tomorrow morning. The weather pattern looks mainly dry through the middle of the week with only a stray shower or storm possible during the heat of the day under a partly cloudy sky. The heat and humidity will begin to crank up though with highs on the other side of 90 degrees through Thursday. Morning lows will stay mild near 70 degrees.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO